3 men make a scene behind Mustafa Centre near cordoned crime scene as road blocked

Three men made a scene outside a crime scene in the wee hours of Sep. 22.

They were apparently unhappy that the police had cordoned off an area near Mustafa Centre, and they had to walk a longer distance.

They allegedly confronted the police officers on the ground and got into a squabble.

The situation was posted in a video on social media.

What happened

One of the men could be heard telling two police officers to cordon off another lane nearby instead.

Two other officers were seen coming forward to help mediate the situation.

The man shouted at one point.

The men appeared to be upset that the lane they were walking was cordoned off after they had walked for a distance there.

Just let the police do their job: commenters

The user who posted the video implied that the men may have been drunk.

Many online commenters criticised the men in the video.

Some said they should just let the police officers do their jobs.

However, some think it's fine for the men to ask for an explanation, but it would have been better if they had done it in less intrusive way.

What might have happened

In a news release on Sep. 23, the police said a 25-year-old man died following an early-morning brawl near Kim San Leng Eating House along Verdun Road on Sep. 22.

The crime scene was located near Mustafa Centre.

Six men have been charged over the incident. One of them, 22-year-old Muhammad Sajid Saleem, was charged with murder.

Top image via @user719588856/TikTok