PMA user with pillion raises foot at car in Toa Payoh

Quick feet.

Daniel Seow | September 18, 2024, 02:58 PM

A personal mobility aid (PMA) user crossing a Toa Payoh road with a woman riding as his pillion was seen raising his leg at a car.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) rules, PMAs are to be designed to "carry only one individual who is unable to walk or has difficulties walking".

Image from SGRV / Facebook

The incident

The incident on Sep. 12 at around 5:31pm, was captured in dashcam footage taken from a car.

It was later shared to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group on Sep. 18.

In the video, a Toyota Estima and Toyota Corolla were shown waiting to turn into Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

Just then, a PMA user with a woman riding pillion drove out from the pavement, circling behind both cars to cross the road.

GIF from SGRV / Facebook

As the user approached the Toyota Estima, it inched out slightly but stopped to give way to an oncoming black car on the main road.

The user tried to squeeze in between the car and the kerb to get back onto the pavement.

As the car was turning, the PMA rider extended his right leg.

GIF from SGRV / Facebook

Not allowed to carry passengers

LTA rules state that PMAs, such as wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs or mobility scooters, are designed to carry only one individual who is unable to walk or has difficulties walking.

PMAs are not allowed to carry passengers.

In December 2023, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) put forth a report to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) proposing to only allow individuals with certified walking difficulties or medical needs to use PMAs.

Users are currently not required to show proof of medical need prior to purchasing or using a PMA.

Top image from SGRV / Facebook

