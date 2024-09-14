Back

PM Wong hosts Brunei Crown Prince Billah

Both countries' leaders have been reaffirming close ties with each other over the years.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 2024, 06:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife hosted a dinner for visiting Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and his wife, Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah, on Sep. 13 at Gardens by the Bay.

PM Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, said on Instagram: “His Royal Highness and I reaffirmed our commitment to the special relationship between our countries, discussed existing and new areas of cooperation, and unveiled commemorative stamps for the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lawrence Wong (@lawrencewongst)

PM Wong was hosting Crown Prince Billah, 50, in Singapore for the first time.

The Singapore leader was sworn in as prime minister in May 2024.

Crown Prince Billah was visiting Singapore from Sep. 10 to 14 for the 10th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders’ Programme.

The programme is a platform where leaders of both countries take turns to visit each other.

Since 2013, the programme has fostered close personal ties between the next generation of leaders from the two countries.

Crown Prince Billah is first in line to succeed his father, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The absolute monarch, who is 78 years old, is known to have struck a friendship early on with Singapore’s first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in the post-colonial era.

During his visit, Crown Prince Billah was also hosted to meals by President Tharman Thanmugaratnam, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

The leaders had discussions on developments in Singapore and Brunei, as well as various global and regional challenges.

During these engagements, Crown Prince Billah reaffirmed the importance of the Singapore-Brunei relationship and both countries’ shared commitment to strengthening it for mutual benefit.

The design for the commemorative stamps jointly issued by Singapore Post and the Brunei Postal Services Department was unveiled to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Top photos via Lawrence Wong Instagram & MDDI

S'porean dad, 43 & daughter, 7, practise & dance together for competition, melt hearts

Adorable.

September 14, 2024, 06:29 PM

Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu says she'll set new goals & not limit herself to 'repeats or 3-peats'

No resting on laurels.

September 14, 2024, 05:46 PM

S'pore Paralympians cheered during open-top bus parade in town on Saturday

Supporters turned up on the streets to cheer the Paralympians on.

September 14, 2024, 05:28 PM

Pope Francis criticises Kamala Harris & Donald Trump, says US must choose 'lesser of 2 evils'

He was asked to share his views about the U.S. presidential election.

September 14, 2024, 04:56 PM

Man driving from Johor to Tuas on dark, stormy night claims he saw 'lady in black' in his car's rear seat

What happens when you drive alone at night sometimes.

September 14, 2024, 04:19 PM

New pet-friendly restaurant with view of Jurong Lake Gardens opens

What a view.

September 14, 2024, 02:39 PM

China to gradually raise retirement age, 1st time since 1950s, to support ageing population

It will be raised to 63 years for men and up to 58 years for women.

September 14, 2024, 02:10 PM

Man, 28, arrested after throwing mattress & TV sets out of 8th floor Bedok flat window

No injuries were reported.

September 14, 2024, 01:41 PM

40-year-old Potong Pasir HDB executive maisonette sells for record S$1.24 million

Prime real estate.

September 14, 2024, 12:23 PM

S'porean man, 50, reportedly arrested in Batam for raping stepdaughter, 16, since 2022

The police received a report from a friend of the victim's mother.

September 14, 2024, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.