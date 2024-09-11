Back

S'pore pet businesses caught abusing animals required by law to close down for up to 12 months

Pet owners who abuse their pets may also be temporarily banned from keeping animals.

Julia Yee | September 11, 2024, 02:35 PM

Pet owners found guilty of abusing the animals under their care may be forbidden from keeping any pets for up to a year, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

This information was delivered via a written parliamentary reply on Sep. 10, where Lee shared deterrence measures put in place by the government to prevent animal abusers from reoffending.

This comes after an unprecedented number of animal cruelty and welfare cases surfaced in the country.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) investigated 915 of such cases in 2023 — the highest in 11 years.

Penalties for individuals

According to Lee, a pet owner caught abusing their animal will have to surrender or rehome all pets under their care.

The National Parks Board (NParks) may also issue them a disqualification order and withhold issuing them a licence to own pets.

The offender will not be able to purchase, own, or be in charge of any animal for the duration of the disqualification order, which can extend up to 12 months.

Failure to comply with the terms will be considered a criminal offence under the Animals and Birds Act.

Lee added that animal cruelty included not just violence towards animals but also failure to take proper care of them.

Offenders may face an imprisonment term, a fine, or both.

Penalties for businesses

In their 2023 report, the SPCA found that 31 animal cruelty and welfare cases involved pet businesses.

Lee said those working in animal-related businesses will face heftier consequences for animal cruelty offences.

"Such individuals are expected to uphold higher standards of animal welfare in a professional setting," he stated.

Heavier penalties will be dealt to those committing second or subsequent animal welfare offences.

Animal-related businesses, such as pet shops, may also be issued a disqualification order, asking them to cease operations for a certain period, which could be up to 12 months.

"NParks will revoke the company’s pet shop licence, and will not issue new pet shop licences to companies that are serving out their disqualification order," added Lee.

Members of the public can inform NParks of animal welfare offences and breaches of disqualification orders via the NParks website.

