Man, 66, found dead at foot of Blk 279 Yishun St 22

Warning: This article contains content that some may find disturbing. Audience discretion is advised.

A 66-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 279 Yishun Street 22 on Sep. 6 afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The aftermath of the incident was caught on camera by a Mothership reader.

According to the photos, which were taken at around 5:20pm, a blue tent had been set up at the foot of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) block.

At least three police officers, two personnel dressed in plain clothes, and a police vehicle could be seen at the scene.

The reader added that an ambulance also arrived at the scene at around 5:32pm.

Statement from police, SCDF

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they received a call for assistance at the HDB block at around 3:20pm on Sep. 6.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001-01-4616 | Whatsapp: 65714400 (for targets of online harms)

Top images via Mothership reader