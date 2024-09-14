Back

Peanuts galore: Snag exclusive merch & snap photos at Play Nation’s VivoCity pop-up.

Good grief, I want everything.

| Keyla Supharta | Sponsored | September 14, 2024, 10:00 AM

Events

Not to brag, but I’m the biggest Peanuts fan I know.

Case in point:

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

And these are just some items from my collection, to show a few.

My fascination with the Peanuts world stemmed from my childhood, when a loved one gave me a Charlie Brown doll.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

The doll quickly grew on me and before I knew it, I had way too many Peanuts-related items.

The fascination I had with the Peanuts world remained a quiet undercurrent in my daily life— constantly flowing, ready to overflow.

Hence when I heard there would be a Peanuts pop-up organised by Play Nation, I was beyond excited.

I was thrilled, I was delighted, I was exhilarated— you get the point.

Peanuts Marketplace

I headed down to VivoCity, giddy with excitement.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

New collections of Peanuts merchandise ranging from building blocks, collectable figurines, plushies, keychains and accessories are available at the pop-up. It was a Peanuts heaven.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

There are also Peanuts displays and photo spots — perfect photo-taking opportunities for fans.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Among all the available merchandise, what caught my eye, however, are these brand new Peanuts Building Blocks series.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Particularly, this adorable Rooftop After Dark building blocks that can glow in dark.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Sometimes you lie in bed at night

Not only the attention to the details of the building blocks are top-notch, but these building blocks can also light up.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

After completing the building blocks, simply power the set with USB-C output to light it up.

Like good ol’ Charlie Brown said; “Sometimes you lie in bed at night, and you don't have a single thing to worry about.”

Honestly, I can’t think of a more perfect night light to keep me company while I sleep.

What better companion

Having owned far too many Peanuts collectables for my own good, what I’m excited about from this pop-up in particular are items I can utilise in my day-to-day activities.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

Lucky for me, the pop-up has a display dedicated to stationeries that will help me do just that.

What better companion to my daily grind than these adorable Peanuts collection?

Peanuts galore

If you are a Peanuts fan like me, you should definitely not miss the pop-up.

You can check out the Peanuts galore in Fairprice Xtra at Vivo City from now till Oct. 2, 2024.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

When: Sep. 1 to Oct.2, 2024

Where: FairPrice Xtra VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-23, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

The Peanuts takeover

Unable to head down to the pop-up store? Fret not.

A Peanuts marketplace standees carrying the Peanuts merchandise are also available at all FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest, Cheers, and FairPrice Xpress stores nationwide.

They are also available at selected Fairprice supermarkets.

Peanuts Standee at Fairprice Xpress, Waterway Point. Image via Keyla Supharta.

There are exclusive deals unique to each store, so don’t miss out on the exclusive deals.

All Fairprice Finest outlets

  • Snoopy Pouch exclusive to Fairprice Finest

  • Receive one of three exclusively designed Peanuts Tote Bags with a minimum spend of S$70 on building blocks

All Fairprice Xtra outlets

  • Whimsical Figurine Perfume Diffuser exclusive to Fairprice Xtra outlets

  • Receive a Desk Storage Box with a minimum spend of S$70 on building blocks

All Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets

  • Peanuts theme gadgets and accessories including charging cable and portable power banks, exclusive to Cheers and Fairprice Xpress

  • From Sep. 9 - Oct. 31, enjoy a Peanuts Wireless Earbuds at S$19.90 (regular price S$29.90) with a minimum purchase of S$5

Mascot appearance

To top off your Peanuts experience, don’t forget to head over to Fairprice Finest at Waterway Point to take photos with mascots of adorable Peanuts characters Snoopy, Charlie, and Lucy.

Image via Keyla Supharta.

These mascots will only be appearing on Sep. 14 so don’t miss the opportunity and head over to Waterway Point to catch the Peanuts characters.

When:

  • Session 1 | 12pm-12.30pm

  • Session 2 | 1pm-1.30pm

Where:

FairPrice Finest at Waterway Point

83 Punggol Central, #B2-32 Waterway Point, Singapore 828761

Peanuts heaven

September is a great month for a huge Peanuts fan like me.

Exclusive Peanuts merchandise available nationwide, a special pop-up at Vivo City, mascot appearance at Waterway Point— what’s not to love?

And if you are a Peanuts fan too, don’t forget to indulge and enjoy the mini Peanuts heaven brought to you by Play Nation.

At least, I know I will.

This Play Nation-sponsored article allowed this writer to experience a Peanuts heaven irl.

Top image via Mothership

