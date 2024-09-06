Back

Man who opened Asiana Airlines plane door mid-flight ordered to pay S$683,400 to airline

The incident resulted in at least 12 passengers being sent to hospital for breathing difficulties.

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2024, 05:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Asiana Airlines passenger who opened an emergency exit door mid-flight, which caused panic to erupt on board the plane on May 26, 2023, has been ordered to pay over 700 million won (S$683,400) in compensation to the airline.

The man, surnamed Lee, who was 32 when the incident occurred, caused the emergency escape slide to detach from the plane due to his actions.

The plane eventually landed at Daegu International Airport in Korea and resulted in at least 12 passengers being sent to hospital for breathing difficulties.

Court hearing to determine compensation amount

The Daegu District Court ordered the passenger to reimburse the airline 727 million won (S$683,400) on Sep. 8 for destruction and damage to property, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

The hearing was to determine the amount of compensation to be awarded following the man's prosecution in an earlier trial, the Korea Herald reported.

What happened

The A321-200 plane was flying domestically from Jeju to Daegu.

The aircraft had 194 passengers on board.

Just before landing, Lee opened the emergency exit door when the plane was approximately 213m above ground, which is about 70 storeys high.

At the time of the incident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport estimated there was 640 million won (S$626,000) in damages.

Arrested and went on trial

Two days after the incident, a court approved an arrest warrant for Lee.

Lee went on trial for violating the Aviation Security Act.

The prosecution initially sought a six-year sentence when Lee was first tried in October 2023.

The court eventually handed him a three-year sentence, suspended for five years, citing Lee's feeblemindedness.

A suspended sentence occurs when a judge can suspend or defer sentencing, resulting in the convicted person being exempted from being sentenced after a number of years from the time of being prosecuted.

The prosecution appealed the case.

They also additionally charged Lee for causing injury to 15 other passengers in March, stating the passengers were traumatised.

Top photos via Khaosod & Yonhap News Agency

Leaked diplomatic note shows China warning M'sia to stop economic activities in Sarawak waters

Weeks after the note was issued, Anwar said "we have no problems with China."

September 06, 2024, 05:01 PM

Jurong Lake Gardens Mid-Autumn Lights by the Lake Festival happening from Sep. 8 to 22, 2024

Something to do in the west.

September 06, 2024, 04:24 PM

S$1.1 million raised by S'pore public presented to UNICEF for Gaza

A total of S$2.1 million was raised as part of the charity's Ramadan special fundraiser in March 2024.

September 06, 2024, 03:37 PM

High-profile undertaker Roland Tay, 77, to pay S$529,321 in tax-related offences & fined S$12,000

He is paying what he owes the taxman in instalments over 1.5 years.

September 06, 2024, 02:23 PM

Giant supermarket at Toa Payoh Lor 4 closing down in Sep. 2024

The number of Giant stores in Singapore has fallen.

September 06, 2024, 01:22 PM

I spied on my dog when she was home alone with cameras. She’s weirder than I thought.

Takes after the owner.

September 06, 2024, 01:00 PM

Library@Orchard to close for revamp from Oct. 28, 2024, will reopen fully in 2026

An exciting chapter ahead.

September 06, 2024, 12:37 PM

Coffee with a twist at home: Nescafé launches Coconut & Salted Caramel 3in1 flavours

A fresh take on your favourite brew.

September 06, 2024, 11:59 AM

Japan beats China 7-0 to kickstart final-round World Cup qualifiers

Japan were playing at home.

September 06, 2024, 11:41 AM

Man pours hot water over caged rats in Chinatown, Acres calls for guidelines on rodent control

Oh no.

September 06, 2024, 11:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.