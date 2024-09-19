Back

Pasar malam near Woodlands MRT opens till Sep. 29, 2024, has kunafa, fried milk & more

Heads up to the Northies.

Charlize Kon | September 19, 2024, 04:20 PM

Events

A new pasar malam has appeared near Woodlands MRT station.

This time, the food street will be around till Sep. 29, 2024.

Woodlands Pasar Malam exterior shot Photo by Charlize Kon.

The space consists of a variety of food stalls, claw machines, a retail section, and carnival games.

Woodlands Pasar Malam Photo by Charlize Kon.

Woodlands Pasar Malam Photo by Charlize Kon.

Woodlands Pasar Malam Photo by Charlize Kon.

Woodlands Pasar Malam vending machines Photo by Charlize Kon.

Woodlands Pasar Malam carnival games Photo by Charlize Kon.

Outdoor seating is available at the back of the pasar malam, along with a few standing round tables at the front.

Woodlands Pasar Malam seating Photo by Charlize Kon.

Here's everything we tried at the pasar malam:

Vanilla Blue Kunafa (S$15)

It features crunchy kunafa topped with Oreo bits and a creamy Vanilla Blue sauce similar to the taste of white chocolate.

Vanilla Blue Kunafa Photo by Livia Soh.

BBQ and Cheese Long Fries (S$8)

A twist on your classic fries with these thick, long fries drizzled in BBQ and cheese sauce.

BBQ and Cheese Long Fries Photo by Livia Soh.

Quesadilla Chicken with Nacho Cheese (S$10)

Roasted chicken wrapped in a soft tortilla, served with a nacho cheese dip.

Quesadilla Chicken with Nacho Cheese Photo by Livia Soh.

Quesadilla chicken dipped in nacho cheese Photo by Livia Soh.

Fried Milk (S$5)

A sweet milk custard filling in a crispy fried batter.

Fried Milk Photo by Livia Soh.

Green Thai Milk Tea (S$4)

Green Milk Tea Photo by Livia Soh.

Woodlands Pasar Malam

Location: Beside Woodlands MRT

When: Till Sep. 29, 2024

Top images via Livia Soh.

