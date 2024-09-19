Pasar malam near Woodlands MRT opens till Sep. 29, 2024, has kunafa, fried milk & more

A new pasar malam has appeared near Woodlands MRT station.
This time, the food street will be around till Sep. 29, 2024.
The space consists of a variety of food stalls, claw machines, a retail section, and carnival games.
Outdoor seating is available at the back of the pasar malam, along with a few standing round tables at the front.
Here's everything we tried at the pasar malam:
Vanilla Blue Kunafa (S$15)
It features crunchy kunafa topped with Oreo bits and a creamy Vanilla Blue sauce similar to the taste of white chocolate.
BBQ and Cheese Long Fries (S$8)
A twist on your classic fries with these thick, long fries drizzled in BBQ and cheese sauce.
Quesadilla Chicken with Nacho Cheese (S$10)
Roasted chicken wrapped in a soft tortilla, served with a nacho cheese dip.
Fried Milk (S$5)
A sweet milk custard filling in a crispy fried batter.
Green Thai Milk Tea (S$4)
Woodlands Pasar Malam
Location: Beside Woodlands MRT
When: Till Sep. 29, 2024
Top images via Livia Soh.
