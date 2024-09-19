Pasar malam near Woodlands MRT opens till Sep. 29, 2024, has kunafa, fried milk & more

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

A new pasar malam has appeared near Woodlands MRT station.

This time, the food street will be around till Sep. 29, 2024.

The space consists of a variety of food stalls, claw machines, a retail section, and carnival games.

Outdoor seating is available at the back of the pasar malam, along with a few standing round tables at the front.

Here's everything we tried at the pasar malam:

Vanilla Blue Kunafa (S$15)

It features crunchy kunafa topped with Oreo bits and a creamy Vanilla Blue sauce similar to the taste of white chocolate.

BBQ and Cheese Long Fries (S$8)

A twist on your classic fries with these thick, long fries drizzled in BBQ and cheese sauce.

Quesadilla Chicken with Nacho Cheese (S$10)

Roasted chicken wrapped in a soft tortilla, served with a nacho cheese dip.

Fried Milk (S$5)

A sweet milk custard filling in a crispy fried batter.

Green Thai Milk Tea (S$4)

Woodlands Pasar Malam

Location: Beside Woodlands MRT

When: Till Sep. 29, 2024

Top images via Livia Soh.