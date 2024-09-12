PAS youth leader wants members to marry people of other cultures & ethnicities to win their votes

A Selangor Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) Youth leader has proposed that members should marry wives from different races and cultures to earn votes from non-Malay voters.

Earning 10 or even hundreds more votes

"We (Selangor PAS Youth members) want to suggest that leaders of this youth wing commit cross-ethnic or cross-cultural marriage," said Selangor PAS Youth secretary Aubidullah Fahim Ibrahim during the party's 70th muktamar (conference) on Sep. 12, as translated by Malaysiakini.

Aubidullah said that doing so can earn the party 10 or even hundreds more votes from the non-Malays and non-Muslims, with his suggestion drawing laughter from the crowd.

He later jokingly 'challenged' PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden as well as his central committee members to take up the suggestion, and for PAS Youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar to lead the way.

Aubidullah's proposal came after PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man encouraged the party to focus on attracting support from non-Malay voters to gear up for the next General Election.

70th muktamar

PAS is having its 70th Central Annual Muktamar from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15.

Among the topics discussed were the various ways to appeal younger voters.

With the Muktamar still underway, experts predict that the graft case involving Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Muhyiddin Yassin, might see calls for him to be replaced.

Headed by Muhyiddin, PN is coalition consisting of PAS, Malaysian United Indigenous Party, Malaysian People's Movement Party, Sabah Progressive Party, and Malaysian Indian People's Party.

