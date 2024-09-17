Back

Genting Highlands casino at risk if PAS wins next election

"Anything that can be harmful to our society needs to be eradicated together, including gambling."

Keyla Supharta | September 17, 2024, 12:23 PM

The Malaysian Islamist Party (PAS) vowed to close down all gambling premises in Malaysia, including the country's largest casino in Genting Highlands, if the party wins the state of Pahang in the next general election.

SkyCasino in Genting Highlands is located in Pahang state. It also happens to be Southeast Asia's largest casino.

"Anything that can be harmful to our society needs to be eradicated together, including gambling," said Andansura Rabu, PAS deputy commissioner for Pahang, as quoted by Malaysiakini.

Andansura stressed since "all religions do not allow gambling, there is no religious reason in the issue— it is a social reason".

He encouraged the people in Pahang to support PAS if they don't like gambling and want to stop gambling.

State or federal level

However, Andansura said that the issue would have to be referred to and handled in accordance with the laws and constitution.

Referring to the Genting Highlands casino specifically, he said that the power to shut it down "might not entirely be ours".

"It might require a federal government decision, so we might not be able to shut it down," he said.

But he added that if it turns out that it could be done at the state level, PAS would do so.

This means that even if PAS does not win the overall general election and form the next Malaysian government, they would still go ahead with their plans if they form a majority in the state government of Pahang, and if the law permits it.

Eradicate "anything that can be harmful" to society

The federal government controls casino and gaming permits in Malaysia and strictly regulates the gaming sector.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier in the year said there will not be a second casino in the country.

Genting's casino contributed nearly RM5 billion (S$1.5 billion) to the government's coffers annually, before the pandemic hit in 2020, according to a report by UOB Kay Hian, a Singapore-based brokerage.

PAS emerged as the single biggest party in Malaysia's parliament after the 2022 election, although they did not manage to form a government.

The party's growing influence has pushed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to turn more conservative to cement his credentials with voters, observed Bloomberg.

In their 70th Central Annual Muktamar (conference), PAS also expressed its intention to eradicate "anything that can be harmful" to society.

Top image via PAS Facebook.

