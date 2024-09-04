Back

Popular Hong Kong eatery selling pan-fried buns opens 1st S'pore outlet in Tampines

Bun-tastic.

Charlize Kon | September 04, 2024, 04:10 PM

Ging Sun Ho King of Bun will open their first international outlet at Tampines Mall on Sep. 4, 2024.

The popular Hong Kong eatery began as a 100-square-foot eatery in Mong Kok.

It is recognised for its Shanghainese-style signature pan-fried pork soup buns.

Here's what we tried:

Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles (S$11.20++)

This dish features a nutty, creamy broth that accompanies the chewy noodles and has a subtle kick of spice.

Ging Sun Ho Dan Dan Noodles Photo by Reinald Goh.

Signature Pan-Fried Pork Soup Bun (S$6.50++/three pieces)

Filled with savoury pork, the buns have a crispy golden base and are topped with black and white sesame seeds and spring onions.

Be warned: Take a careful bite as every bite delivers a burst of piping hot broth.

Signature Pan-Fried Pork Soup Bun Photo by Reinald Goh.

Signature Pork Chop with Veg Rice (S$14.20++)

The pork is marinated in a sweet and savoury sauce and served alongside Shanghainese-style vegetable rice.

Signature Pork Chop with Veg Rice Photo by Reinald Goh.

Poached Chicken and Wanton Soup (S$29.80++)

A flavorful, milky broth served with chicken thigh and wantons generously stuffed with meat.

Poached Chicken and Wanton Soup Photo by Reinald Goh.

Chilled Noodles in Sesame Sauce (S$11.80++)

Springy noodles are combined with shredded chicken, crabstick, ham, carrots, and cucumber.

Give it a good mix to cover the dish in the nutty sesame sauce.

Chilled noodles in sesame sauce Photo by Reinald.

Opening promotion

From Sep. 4 to Sep. 13, 2024, the first 20 customers who spend at least S$20 on a single receipt will receive a pair of exclusive Ging Sun Ho socks.

GSH Opening Promotion_982x818 Photo courtesy of Ging Sun Ho King of Bun.

Ging Sun Ho King of Bun

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, Tampines Mall #B1-K17/18, Singapore 529510

Operating hours: 11am to 11:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at Ging Sun Ho King of Bun.

Top images via Reinald Goh and Ging Sun Ho King of Bun.

