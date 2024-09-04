Popular Hong Kong eatery selling pan-fried buns opens 1st S'pore outlet in Tampines

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Ging Sun Ho King of Bun will open their first international outlet at Tampines Mall on Sep. 4, 2024.

The popular Hong Kong eatery began as a 100-square-foot eatery in Mong Kok.

It is recognised for its Shanghainese-style signature pan-fried pork soup buns.

Here's what we tried:

Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles (S$11.20++)

This dish features a nutty, creamy broth that accompanies the chewy noodles and has a subtle kick of spice.

Signature Pan-Fried Pork Soup Bun (S$6.50++/three pieces)

Filled with savoury pork, the buns have a crispy golden base and are topped with black and white sesame seeds and spring onions.

Be warned: Take a careful bite as every bite delivers a burst of piping hot broth.

Signature Pork Chop with Veg Rice (S$14.20++)

The pork is marinated in a sweet and savoury sauce and served alongside Shanghainese-style vegetable rice.

Poached Chicken and Wanton Soup (S$29.80++)

A flavorful, milky broth served with chicken thigh and wantons generously stuffed with meat.

Chilled Noodles in Sesame Sauce (S$11.80++)

Springy noodles are combined with shredded chicken, crabstick, ham, carrots, and cucumber.

Give it a good mix to cover the dish in the nutty sesame sauce.

Opening promotion

From Sep. 4 to Sep. 13, 2024, the first 20 customers who spend at least S$20 on a single receipt will receive a pair of exclusive Ging Sun Ho socks.

Ging Sun Ho King of Bun

Address: 4 Tampines Central 5, Tampines Mall #B1-K17/18, Singapore 529510

Operating hours: 11am to 11:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at Ging Sun Ho King of Bun.

Top images via Reinald Goh and Ging Sun Ho King of Bun.