Otter escapes after confrontation with crows in Sungei Buloh

A wildlife enthusiast was in Sungei Buloh when he came across a rather unusual stand-off.

A lone otter was surrounded by a murder of crows, which flapped their wings and squawked noisily at the interloper.

The man, Brandon Butler, posted about the encounter on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

It took place on Sep. 3 and lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, he said.

Defensive behaviour

Speaking to Mothership, Butler said the birds appeared to be "trying to scare [the otter] off".

"When I walked through the same spot earlier, they were pretty noisy so I thought maybe they were protecting a nest or something," he explained.

The second time he passed through the area, he noticed the otter crouched at the side of the path, looking "defensive" as the birds circled it.

However, he did not see the birds touch the otter at any point.

Upon spotting Butler, the birds "stopped and stared for a moment".

The otter then seized the opportunity to scurry away into the safety of the water.

After the otter disappeared, the birds began to "watch [him] very closely" instead.

One Facebook commenter quipped that he was probably "of interest" to the birds.

Crows and otters

Highly social and playful, otters in Singapore are carnivorous apex predators which feed primarily on either fish, or crustaceans and molluscs.

The presence of otters is a good indicator of a healthy ecosystem.

They feed on slower and weaker prey, leaving behind a strong population of fish and ultimately benefitting the ecosystem.

While they usually travel in packs, adult otters may move occasionally move around as lone individuals, and later seek a new partner or territory.

House crows, on the other hand, are "amongst the most intelligent animals on Earth".

They are very protective of their young and may perceive trespassers in their territory as threats.

During fledging season in May and June, when their young are learning to fly, such trespassing — inadvertent or not — might lead to attacks.

If you encounter crow-related issues in your neighbourhood, you can contact the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) at 1800-476-1600 or via their online form for the removal of nests.

Related story

Top image from Bernard Butler