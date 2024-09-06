Library@Orchard to close for revamp from Oct. 28, 2024, will reopen fully in 2026

Library@Orchard will be closing its doors temporarily towards the end of October 2024 to undergo a revamp, the National Library Board (NLB) said in a statement on Sep. 6, 2024.

This will take effect from Oct. 28, 2024, and is part of NLB's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate its existing libraries and offer new experiences for its patrons.

Opened a decade ago, the library's revamp is "timely", shared NLB's Chief Executive Officer Ng Cher Pong.

"It is timely after 10 years, to reimagine what more we can do with the space, including how the library can be made more interactive and immersive to enhance our patrons' experience in reading, learning and discovery. The revamp will bring an exciting next chapter for the library here in the heart of Orchard Road for everyone,” said Ng.

The upgraded library is expected to reopen upon its full completion slated for the second half of 2026.

Patrons can look forward to a range of new features, including tech-enabled interactive immersive spaces, as well as a new children's section.

To make way for new spaces and in an effort to centralise its arts resources, the design and applied arts-focused collection will be relocated to two permanent locations: the Central Arts Library at the National Library Building at Bugis and at the National Design Centre in partnership with the University of the Arts, by the end of the year and early 2025 respectively.

Pre-closure events

Prior to its closure, Library@Orchard will be conducting a three-week programme focused on its decade-long journey in promoting art and design.

Titled "Design Is For Everyone: A decade of design, arts and community”, the programme will feature an exhibition and community wall where patrons can share their memories of the place.

The event will run from Oct. 8 to 27, 2024.

More details of the event can be found here.

Top photo from Google Maps.