Open category COE hits 2024 record high of S$113,104

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums are up for most categories in the latest tender exercise on Sep. 18, 2024.

Cat A

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$98,524.

This was a 2.1 per cent increase from the S$96,490 recorded at the last tender exercise two weeks ago.

Cat B

The premium for Category B, for bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$110,001.

This was a 3.5 per cent increase from the S$106,300 premium set at the last round.

Open category

The premium for the open category COE price was S$113,104, which is 5.8 per cent more than the S$106,901 premium set at the last tender.

Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type, excluding motorcycles, but they are almost exclusively used for larger, more powerful cars.

The motorcycle COE premium ended up at S$9,900, an increase of 1 per cent from S$9,801.

The commercial vehicle COE premium remained almost the same at S$74,000, just S$1 below the previous premium on Sep. 4.

