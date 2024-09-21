Fans dance in rain as OneRepublic performs 'Counting Stars' at F1 S'pore Grand Prix

The F1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2024 kicked off on Sep. 20.

This year's entertainment line-up features artistes from various genres, including BabyMonster, Kool and the Gang, and Kylie Minogue.

Headlining day 1 of the three-day event was the American pop-rock band OneRepublic.

The band closed the first night by performing some of their hits like "I Ain't Worried":

Towards the end of their roughly hour-long set, there was a heavy downpour.

But that didn't stop the band from continuing with "Counting Stars," during which frontman Ryan Tedder decided to get off stage and join the crowd in the rain.

Fans were seen streaming out of the venue, but not without dancing and singing along to OneRepublic.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.