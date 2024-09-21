Back

Fans dance in rain as OneRepublic performs 'Counting Stars' at F1 S'pore Grand Prix

Counting raindrops.

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2024, 01:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The F1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2024 kicked off on Sep. 20.

This year's entertainment line-up features artistes from various genres, including BabyMonster, Kool and the Gang, and Kylie Minogue.

Headlining day 1 of the three-day event was the American pop-rock band OneRepublic.

The band closed the first night by performing some of their hits like "I Ain't Worried":

@mothership.nova we were very worried about heavy rain though 🥲☔️✨ #tiktoksg #sgconcert #singaporeconcert #singaporegrandprix #f1 #f1singapore #onerepublic #ryantedder #formula1 #thingstodosg #whattowatch #whattoplay #iaintworried #topgunmaverick #rain #sgnews ♬ I Ain't Worried - OneRepublic

Towards the end of their roughly hour-long set, there was a heavy downpour.

But that didn't stop the band from continuing with "Counting Stars," during which frontman Ryan Tedder decided to get off stage and join the crowd in the rain.

@mothership.nova Counting stars ❌ Counting rain drops ☔️ #tiktoksg #sgconcert #singaporeconcert #singaporegrandprix #f1 #f1singapore #onerepublic #ryantedder #formula1 #thingstodosg #whattowatch #whattoplay #countingstars #rain #sgnews @OneRepublic ♬ Counting Stars - OneRepublic

Fans were seen streaming out of the venue, but not without dancing and singing along to OneRepublic.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng seen at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024 talking to race driver

He's listed as a witness for the upcoming corruption trial of former Transport Minister S Iswaran.

September 21, 2024, 01:22 PM

How did the S'pore made Hyundai Ioniq 5 become Pope Francis's official ride during his visit?

Hyundai has donated the car to the Roman Catholic Church in Singapore.

September 21, 2024, 12:20 PM

Man, 34, allegedly touches woman’s butt twice in Jurong West, runs & changes clothes, gets arrested in 2 hours

He said he's not pleading guilty.

September 21, 2024, 12:15 PM

Kaki Bukit fire: 2 men, aged 51 & 65, who died, were visiting friend for lunch

They were found unconscious in an opposite unit.

September 21, 2024, 11:20 AM

S'pore. Net-zero emissions. By 2050. Let's go.

Hello future.

September 21, 2024, 10:57 AM

S'porean female football player, 17, suffers serious leg injury, learns to walk again to chase her dreams

Don't count her out just yet.

September 21, 2024, 10:45 AM

In the last 1.5 years, I learnt 3 things about Uncle Ong who feeds cats daily in Kallang

There will come a day he will no longer be able to feed the cats.

September 21, 2024, 10:18 AM

S’poreans see luck as a driver for financial success: GXS Bank survey

Is getting rich really in your control, or is it just luck?

September 21, 2024, 09:30 AM

Heavy rain, gusty winds sweep S'pore from west to east again, this time on Friday night

First night of F1 event.

September 21, 2024, 12:48 AM

'Better than Shenzhen': Johor's Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Johor-S'pore Special Economic Zone

Onn Hafiz Ghazi was speaking at the National University of Singapore Society’s 70th Anniversary Lecture.

September 20, 2024, 10:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.