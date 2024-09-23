Old Airport Road Food Centre to reopen on Oct. 1 after completing renovations

The new and improved Old Airport Road Food Centre will be open to the public come Oct. 1, 2024.

Earlier in the year, the hawker centre announced that it would be closing for four months from Jun. 1 to Sep. 30, to facilitate renovations.

On Sep. 18, Mountbatten Single Member Constituency MP Lim Biow Chuan took to Facebook with the news of its reopening.

"The work is progressing well..." he said, "Yippee!!"

In with the new

According to Lim, the Marine Parade Town Council has made strides in bettering customers' dining experience at the hawker centre.

This includes repainting common areas, retiling the first floor, and replacing all indoor and outdoor tables and stools.

Lim added that the town council had also replaced all bird spikes and bird netting for indoor pigeon management, installed new fans and lights, and upgraded the toilets.

He provided some artist impressions of the new features:

Business was slowing before renovation

These renovations might have been a long time coming.

The food centre had been witnessing a fall in the number of patrons, especially with more comfortable (and air-conditioned) dining options popping up around the island, Shin Min Daily News previously reported.

One stallholder expressed hope that the revamped hawker centre would help put the place back on the map.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) previously told Mothership that the renovations would not affect stall rental prices, and that rental remissions would be granted to stall owners who had to cease operations during the works.

