Back

Old Airport Road Food Centre to reopen on Oct. 1 after completing renovations

Something old and new.

Julia Yee | September 23, 2024, 03:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The new and improved Old Airport Road Food Centre will be open to the public come Oct. 1, 2024.

Earlier in the year, the hawker centre announced that it would be closing for four months from Jun. 1 to Sep. 30, to facilitate renovations.

On Sep. 18, Mountbatten Single Member Constituency MP Lim Biow Chuan took to Facebook with the news of its reopening.

"The work is progressing well..." he said, "Yippee!!"

In with the new

According to Lim, the Marine Parade Town Council has made strides in bettering customers' dining experience at the hawker centre.

This includes repainting common areas, retiling the first floor, and replacing all indoor and outdoor tables and stools.

Lim added that the town council had also replaced all bird spikes and bird netting for indoor pigeon management, installed new fans and lights, and upgraded the toilets.

He provided some artist impressions of the new features:

Image via Lim Biow Chuan/Facebook

Image via Lim Biow Chuan/Facebook

Business was slowing before renovation

These renovations might have been a long time coming.

Image via Google Maps

The food centre had been witnessing a fall in the number of patrons, especially with more comfortable (and air-conditioned) dining options popping up around the island, Shin Min Daily News previously reported.

One stallholder expressed hope that the revamped hawker centre would help put the place back on the map.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) previously told Mothership that the renovations would not affect stall rental prices, and that rental remissions would be granted to stall owners who had to cease operations during the works.

Related story

Top image via Lim Biow Chuan/Facebook

M’sian man, 29, killed in Woodlands car accident leaves behind daughter less than a year old

He and his wife travelled to Singapore for work every day while their parents cared for their daughter.

September 23, 2024, 03:23 PM

6 to be charged for suspected involvement in murder of man, 25, after fatal Verdun Road brawl

He died of his injuries in hospital.

September 23, 2024, 02:10 PM

Man uses body to stop car from driving off after alleged hit-&-run at Yew Tee junction

Sir, you are not in a Marvel movie.

September 23, 2024, 01:51 PM

Marxist politician Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected Sri Lanka's new president

He campaigned on anti-corruption and welfare for the needy.

September 23, 2024, 01:01 PM

2 trucks swallowed by sinkhole in Busan, South Korea after heavy rain

There were no casualties.

September 23, 2024, 01:01 PM

Streamer IShowSpeed gets livestream at USS taken down after 30 mins

He apparently didn't have a permit to film the rides.

September 23, 2024, 12:50 PM

Woman's BMW scrapped after flood at Serangoon Gardens Country Club car park, club denies negligence

She called it "irresponsible".

September 23, 2024, 12:18 PM

MOM & WSH council urge workplaces to prepare for erratic & sudden changes in weather

Gotta stay ready.

September 23, 2024, 12:16 PM

S'pore runner Shaun Goh sets new national record for men's 10km, beats Soh Rui Yong's time by 37 sec

Speed.

September 23, 2024, 12:14 PM

Boat Quay restaurant says it'll take legal action against complainant who claimed daughter served S$356 Alaskan king crab without knowing price

It alleged that the actions of the complainant were "clearly a case of cancel culture".

September 23, 2024, 11:41 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.