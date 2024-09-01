NTUC FairPrice at Taman Jurong's 'diamond blocks' closed on Aug. 31, 2024 after 41 years

The NTUC FairPrice at the foot of four Housing Board blocks in Taman Jurong, known as the "diamond blocks", has closed down permanently on Aug. 31, 2024, after more than 40 years of operations.

Officially opened in May 1983 by the former Minister for Communications Ong Teng Cheong, it was one of the oldest NTUC FairPrice outlets in Singapore.

A notice was put up stating Aug. 30, 2024 as the shop's last day of operations.

The Singapore Pools outlet located in the FairPrice also closed down, with their last day of operations on Aug. 29, 2024.

Diamond blocks

An iconic sight in Taman Jurong, the four 21-storey blocks are connected to form a diamond in the middle.

Built in the 1970s, the 456-unit residential development was first rented out by companies to house their employees. It was later handed over to HDB.

With occupancy rates falling in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, HDB relocated the remaining tenants to nearby rental blocks in 2001.

Business on the first two floors continued operations.

The flats were refurbished in 2020 and used to temporarily house foreign workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an article by The Straits Times.

