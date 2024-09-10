Back

Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado secretly loses 115kg over last 2 years, unveils new look

He is now healthier than a lot of the people who made fun of him.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2024, 06:54 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Nikocado Avocado, the YouTuber who gained a massive amount of weight from doing mukbang, has lost 113kg.

He shed the weight in what was apparently a two-year process from 2022 to 2024 to serve as a form of rebuke to his naysayers.

Uploaded old content of himself

He had embarked on a secret weight loss journey, but hid it by uploading old videos of himself to make it appear he had been overweight all along.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikocado Avocado (@_nikocado_)

New look

On Friday, Sep. 6, he revealed a new look to his millions of subscribers, where he appeared drastically slimmer.

Was previously vegan

Before his YouTube channel featured him eating enormous amounts of food on camera, Nicholas Perry, which is his real name, began as a lifestyle vegan YouTuber.

But he decided to quit being vegan in 2016 and began uploading mukbangs.

Addressed critics

Perry, 32, said in his latest unveiling video: "Today, I woke up from a very long dream, and I also woke up having lost 250 pounds off of my body. And just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant."

“People are the most messed-up creatures on the entire planet, and yet I’ve still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you.”

The video, “Two Steps Ahead”, got more than 34 million views so far.

Commenters said he is now healthier than a lot of his critics, and one added: "This video will be officially History of YouTube."

From 186.4kg to 71.6kg

According to NBC News, Perry took about two years to lose the weight, going from 411 pounds (186.4kg) at his heaviest to 158 pounds (71.6kg).

He said: “I have been strategically posting pre-recorded videos for two years, on both YouTube and TikTok. I edited the videos so that they would appear recent, allowing me to focus on healing my body behind the scenes.”

He admitted to shaving his head so that people cannot recognise him in public.

He added that a handful of fellow YouTubers also helped to keep his "secret".

What unveiling video showed

The video first showed Perry with a giant panda mask on.

He then called his quiet transformation the “greatest social experiment of my entire life”.

The panda, according to Perry, was meant to symbolise how the “world of social media is not as black-and-white".

He wanted to remind people not to take the internet so seriously, he said.

He also said that he was in control the whole time even when people were laughing at him for over-consumption, when it was ironically the audience who were over-consuming internet personalities.

He added that pointing this out was "the parallel I wanted to make".

He proceeded to eat a huge tray of spicy black bean noodles.

Planned it two years ago

Perry also claimed he was far-sighted enough to have dropped a hint he was embarking on a massive weight loss regime.

This was so as his latest video shared many of the same lines from a similar monologue he uploaded in February 2022.

That video, originally titled, “The Best Burger I’ve Ever Had”, has since been renamed “Two Steps Ahead • Original, 2022.”

According to NBC News, Perry said he had scripted the clip knowing he was about to embark on his secret weight loss journey, but the audience did not get the hint.

Continued to mislead audience

Perry continued to share old clips of himself across his various channels. after that 2022 video.

Even in a video just three months ago, he said he was giving up on losing weight.

New era

Perry said he is entering a "new era". which he alluded to in follow-up video on Friday on his second YouTube channel.

He has recreated new Instagram and X accounts that shared several before and after photos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikocado Avocado (@real_nikocado)

Top photos via Nikocado Avocado

S'pore platform workers to gain better workplace injury compensation & CPF contributions under new law

To protect the interests of platform workers.

September 10, 2024, 06:48 PM

Ryan Seacrest makes 'Wheel of Fortune' hosting debut

The new kid on the block.

September 10, 2024, 06:09 PM

Derpy colugo stranded on the ground surrounded by curious macaques, safely herded to tree by passers-by at Thomson

The colugo be like: O.O

September 10, 2024, 06:02 PM

6 conveyed to hospital, 35 residents evacuated due to bedroom fire at Bukit Merah flat

Two people evacuated from the unit before the SCDF arrived.

September 10, 2024, 05:58 PM

First look: Genshin Impact-themed experience at S'pore's S.E.A. Aquarium from Sep. 12 to Oct. 28, 2024

Sea-sational adventure.

September 10, 2024, 05:56 PM

Shared parental leave scheme can't start earlier as employers need time to prepare: Indranee Rajah

She said this will give employers sufficient time to make the necessary adjustments.

September 10, 2024, 05:53 PM

Starbucks S'pore has Hello Kitty-themed frappuccino & merchandise

Cuteness overload.

September 10, 2024, 05:30 PM

Bridge in Vietnam collapses into river during typhoon, 13 people missing

The bridge had no safety issues prior to its collapse.

September 10, 2024, 05:08 PM

2 women boo at winners on stage after children's reading competition at Woodlands Regional Library

Boo to the women.

September 10, 2024, 05:00 PM

Juvenile chicken seen being trapped by pest control company in Queenstown

Acres co-CEO Kalai Vanan said that the pest control company might have been engaged due to complaints from the public.

September 10, 2024, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.