Mystery person throws balloons with red paint, interrupts lion dance competition at Ngee Ann City

A lion dance competition held outside Ngee Ann City was briefly interrupted when someone threw balloons filled with red paint into the competition area on Sep. 6.

This was during the 28th annual Ngee Ann City Lion Dance Championships, held from Sep. 2 to Sep. 7, 2024.

Police confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 8:55pm on Sep. 6.

The video

A video shared to YouTube showed red paint splattered on the ground between the stage and a judge's table.

Among the crowd that had gathered to watch the competition, some were seen peering upwards, above the stage.

Police were also called to the scene.

The video's caption indicated that after the second team finished their performance, two balloons filled with "red paint and water" were "thrown" into the competition area.

Based on a Sep. 8 post on the "Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation" Facebook page, the incident did not bring the competition to a halt.

A winner was declared and prize ceremonies were held.

Police investigations are ongoing

Regarding the incident, police told Mothership that no injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Ngee Ann City spokesperson said,

“ Ngee Ann City is currently working with the police in their investigations into this incident. The safety of the members of the public is our top priority.”

Top image from Lion City Walks / YouTube