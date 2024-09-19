Back

Mystery person throws balloons with red paint, interrupts lion dance competition at Ngee Ann City

Police investigations are ongoing.

Daniel Seow | September 19, 2024, 04:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A lion dance competition held outside Ngee Ann City was briefly interrupted when someone threw balloons filled with red paint into the competition area on Sep. 6.

This was during the 28th annual Ngee Ann City Lion Dance Championships, held from Sep. 2 to Sep. 7, 2024.

Police confirmed with Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 8:55pm on Sep. 6.

The video

A video shared to YouTube showed red paint splattered on the ground between the stage and a judge's table.

Among the crowd that had gathered to watch the competition, some were seen peering upwards, above the stage.

Police were also called to the scene.

The video's caption indicated that after the second team finished their performance, two balloons filled with "red paint and water" were "thrown" into the competition area.

Based on a Sep. 8 post on the "Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation" Facebook page, the incident did not bring the competition to a halt.

A winner was declared and prize ceremonies were held.

Image from Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation / Facebook

Police investigations are ongoing

Regarding the incident, police told Mothership that no injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Ngee Ann City spokesperson said,

“ Ngee Ann City is currently working with the police in their investigations into this incident. The safety of the members of the public is our top priority.”

Top image from Lion City Walks / YouTube

French husband accused of inviting 72 men to rape drugged wife, 72, over 10 years, pleads guilty, asks for forgiveness

He said he had "nothing but love" for his wife.

September 19, 2024, 04:50 PM

Pasar malam near Woodlands MRT opens till Sep. 29, 2024, has kunafa, fried milk & more

Heads up to the Northies.

September 19, 2024, 04:20 PM

Father-daughter tourists from China die in Penang after tree fell on car

They were about to leave the parking spot in the vehicle.

September 19, 2024, 03:58 PM

Elderly man, 84, eats leftovers in Chinatown, says food still warm, people wasting it

He said he can afford to buy his own food but doesn't want to waste food.

September 19, 2024, 02:50 PM

Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi vows to tackle VEP problems 'as soon as he gets back'

The chief minister says he takes such complaints seriously.

September 19, 2024, 01:47 PM

American singer & actor Jared Leto spotted at Funan ahead of S'pore F1

33.9 million miles from Mars.

September 19, 2024, 01:16 PM

S'porean motorcyclist, 52, dies at Johor Causeway after crashing & getting run over by another motorcycle

The deceased had reportedly lost control of his bike.

September 19, 2024, 12:45 PM

US Fed cuts interest rate by 50 basis points, more to come

Money getting cheaper again.

September 19, 2024, 12:17 PM

Cyclist points middle finger at driver after riding across oncoming traffic at Thomson Road

Rude much?

September 19, 2024, 11:29 AM

300 trees in S'pore affected by Sep. 17 Sumatra Squall: NParks

NParks said most affected trees involved snapped branches.

September 19, 2024, 11:08 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.