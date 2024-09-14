Back

New pet-friendly restaurant with view of Jurong Lake Gardens opens

What a view.

Charlize Kon | September 14, 2024, 02:39 PM

Canopy has opened its largest pet and family-friendly restaurant at Jurong Lake Gardens, featuring a nature-inspired dining concept.

The restaurant features a spacious indoor and outdoor blend of dining spaces.

The outdoor seating includes an alfresco dining area with natural light, wooden tabletops and rattan chairs.

It also provides a view of the greenery at Jurong Lake Gardens.

Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens outdoor seating Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

The indoor dining space has a cosy space with wooden seating, tables and decorative potted plants.

Canopy Garden indoor seating Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Here's what's on the brunch menu:

Avocado Croast (S$20++)

A toasted croissant topped with guacamole, poached eggs, and rocket leaves, finished with cheese shavings.

Canopy JLG Avocado Croast Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Grilled Cheesewich (S$17++)

A classic brunch menu item.

The sandwich is packed with a variety of cheeses and served alongside a mixed salad and pumpkin wedges.

Canopy JLG Grilled Cheesewich Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

The Breakfast Platter (S$20++)

A full plate of breakfast items like pork sausages, scrambled eggs, pumpkin wedges, sourdough bread, and a mixed salad.

Canopy JLG Breakfast Platter Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Canopy also features a selection of mains on its all-day menu.

Popcorn Shrimp (S$18++)

A sharing dish of bite-sized shrimps.

Canopy JLG Popcorn Shrimp Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Panko Chicken (S$24++)

This dish features a whole breaded chicken thigh, served with chipotle sauce, citrus mayonnaise, and fries topped with pico de gallo.

Canopy JLG Panko Chicken Photo by Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Seared Sea Bass (S$27++)

The sea bass is pan-seared and accompanied with mashed potato, seasonal vegetables and mustard dill sauce.

Canopy JLG Seared Sea Bass Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Alle Vongole (S$25++)

Linguine pasta cooked with clams, white wine, chilli, onion, garlic, parsley, and cherry tomatoes.

Canopy JLG Alle Vongole Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Creamy Mentaiko Prawn (S$26++)

Spaghetti dish in creamy mentaiko sauce with mushrooms, prawns, garlic and onions.

Canopy JLG Creamy Mentaiko Prawn Photo courtesy of Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens

Address: 70 Yuan Ching Road, #01-02, Jurong Lake Gardens, Singapore 619675

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, weekdays and 9am to 10pm, weekends and public holidays

Top images via Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.

