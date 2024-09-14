New pet-friendly restaurant with view of Jurong Lake Gardens opens

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Canopy has opened its largest pet and family-friendly restaurant at Jurong Lake Gardens, featuring a nature-inspired dining concept.

The restaurant features a spacious indoor and outdoor blend of dining spaces.

The outdoor seating includes an alfresco dining area with natural light, wooden tabletops and rattan chairs.

It also provides a view of the greenery at Jurong Lake Gardens.

The indoor dining space has a cosy space with wooden seating, tables and decorative potted plants.

Here's what's on the brunch menu:

Avocado Croast (S$20++)

A toasted croissant topped with guacamole, poached eggs, and rocket leaves, finished with cheese shavings.

Grilled Cheesewich (S$17++)

A classic brunch menu item.

The sandwich is packed with a variety of cheeses and served alongside a mixed salad and pumpkin wedges.

The Breakfast Platter (S$20++)

A full plate of breakfast items like pork sausages, scrambled eggs, pumpkin wedges, sourdough bread, and a mixed salad.

Canopy also features a selection of mains on its all-day menu.

Popcorn Shrimp (S$18++)

A sharing dish of bite-sized shrimps.

Panko Chicken (S$24++)

This dish features a whole breaded chicken thigh, served with chipotle sauce, citrus mayonnaise, and fries topped with pico de gallo.

Seared Sea Bass (S$27++)

The sea bass is pan-seared and accompanied with mashed potato, seasonal vegetables and mustard dill sauce.

Alle Vongole (S$25++)

Linguine pasta cooked with clams, white wine, chilli, onion, garlic, parsley, and cherry tomatoes.

Creamy Mentaiko Prawn (S$26++)

Spaghetti dish in creamy mentaiko sauce with mushrooms, prawns, garlic and onions.

Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens

Address: 70 Yuan Ching Road, #01-02, Jurong Lake Gardens, Singapore 619675

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, weekdays and 9am to 10pm, weekends and public holidays

Top images via Canopy Jurong Lake Gardens.