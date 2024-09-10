Back

School exams are not competitions: Chan Chun Sing on new GEP

There seems to be an assumption that if there are "gifted", then there are also "non-gifted", he said.

Julia Yee | September 10, 2024, 02:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

"I think whenever we use the words 'higher-abilities programme' and 'gifted programme', there seems to be suggestions that somehow, if there is a high, there must be a low, if there is a gifted, there must be a non-gifted," mused education minister Chan Chun Sing.

"Maybe we should just reframe our mind and say that there are different types of abilities, different dimensions of ability, not whether it's high, whether it's low, left, right, front, centre. I think that's not very helpful."

He was speaking about the revamped Gifted Education Programme (GEP) in parliament on Sep. 10.

Fielding questions about the outcomes and lessons learnt from the GEP, Chan shared his views on the benefits of the new system and how it was imperative that we change our mindsets towards learning and education milestones.

Examinations are not competitions

Responding to questions about the selected grouping of students in different classes, Chan said this was to allow students to learn alongside those with similar abilities.

"It is not to stigmatise them," he insisted.

"Every examination is not a competition to compete with other people. We want our students to keep having the mental model to surpass themselves rather than surpass other people in exam."

He explained that if we continue to label students based on the classes they attend, then "we have failed our students, and no amount of policy or structural change will help us".

"We don't look at people and say, 'You are gifted, means you are gifted in everything. You are average, means you are average in everything.' We know that different people have different strengths."

This is why we have full subject-based banding, Chan said.

Letting students learn at their own pace

Instead of a uniform GEP for select students based on their general abilities in multiple areas, the new GEP offers opportunities for those with higher abilities in specific areas.

Students can join programmes at any time during their upper primary years rather than being selected at a single point.

"We want to work with parents who have the proper mindset to allow students to blossom at their own pace, rather than be hothoused or rushed to be admitted at a particular entry point," Chan said.

This new approach allows students to drop the programmes at any time if they find them unsuitable or wish to pursue other interests.

They will be able to do so without the stigma of failing to meet the expectations after being labelled "gifted".

How classes are organised

"Why is there still a need for labelling?" asked People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Denise Phua.

She suggested going "all the way" and letting students pick subjects they loved and excelled in.

To that, Chan stated that the new system does, in fact, let students choose.

He said that the new GEP enrols students in classes based on their interests and strengths so as to optimise learning and teaching.

But he also acknowledged the benefits of having the "best of both worlds".

"On the other hand, we want a diversity of backgrounds and people so that our students can mix and grow together."

Top images via MOE/Facebook and Chan Chun Sing's Instagram

PSA: You can now use Taobao in English

Best news ever for those who “can’t Chinese”.

September 10, 2024, 02:02 PM

'Don't put the platform workers in the middle of this': Indranee Rajah reminds Parliament as debate on workers' rights turn political

The exchange broke out as parliamentarians were debating a bill to strengthen protections for platform workers.

September 10, 2024, 01:44 PM

Search teams find body of Indonesian man, 68, in river, likely attacked by a crocodile

He told his wife he was going to bathe in the river behind their house shortly before the incident.

September 10, 2024, 01:34 PM

S'pore dating apps Paktor & Lunch Actually to merge, expand pool of potential matches

Time to Paktor for your Lunch Actually.

September 10, 2024, 01:28 PM

Man pours boiling hot coffee on baby at picnic in Australia & flees, international manhunt underway

Police described the case as "callous and cowardly".

September 10, 2024, 01:03 PM

48-year-old woman allegedly killed at Maxwell Food Centre a 'hardworking' mum: Brother-in-law

Her brother-in-law added that the relationship with her husband had always been good.

September 10, 2024, 12:48 PM

Pet groomers do not require licences but expected to uphold higher standards of animal welfare: MND

Licenses are required for other pet service providers like commercial pet boarders and pet shops.

September 10, 2024, 12:17 PM

17kg cat, who 'couldn't even walk', rescued from Russia hospital, on strict diet & exercise regime

The consequences of too much love.

September 10, 2024, 11:47 AM

Blackpink's Jennie to drop single in Oct. 2024, signs with Columbia Records

I'm going solo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo.

September 10, 2024, 11:33 AM

No plans to raise S$14,000 income ceiling for 1st-time HDB BTO flat buyers: MND

Status quo.

September 10, 2024, 11:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.