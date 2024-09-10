School exams are not competitions: Chan Chun Sing on new GEP

"I think whenever we use the words 'higher-abilities programme' and 'gifted programme', there seems to be suggestions that somehow, if there is a high, there must be a low, if there is a gifted, there must be a non-gifted," mused education minister Chan Chun Sing.

"Maybe we should just reframe our mind and say that there are different types of abilities, different dimensions of ability, not whether it's high, whether it's low, left, right, front, centre. I think that's not very helpful."

He was speaking about the revamped Gifted Education Programme (GEP) in parliament on Sep. 10.

Fielding questions about the outcomes and lessons learnt from the GEP, Chan shared his views on the benefits of the new system and how it was imperative that we change our mindsets towards learning and education milestones.

Examinations are not competitions

Responding to questions about the selected grouping of students in different classes, Chan said this was to allow students to learn alongside those with similar abilities.

"It is not to stigmatise them," he insisted.

"Every examination is not a competition to compete with other people. We want our students to keep having the mental model to surpass themselves rather than surpass other people in exam."

He explained that if we continue to label students based on the classes they attend, then "we have failed our students, and no amount of policy or structural change will help us".

"We don't look at people and say, 'You are gifted, means you are gifted in everything. You are average, means you are average in everything.' We know that different people have different strengths."

This is why we have full subject-based banding, Chan said.

Letting students learn at their own pace

Instead of a uniform GEP for select students based on their general abilities in multiple areas, the new GEP offers opportunities for those with higher abilities in specific areas.

Students can join programmes at any time during their upper primary years rather than being selected at a single point.

"We want to work with parents who have the proper mindset to allow students to blossom at their own pace, rather than be hothoused or rushed to be admitted at a particular entry point," Chan said.

This new approach allows students to drop the programmes at any time if they find them unsuitable or wish to pursue other interests.

They will be able to do so without the stigma of failing to meet the expectations after being labelled "gifted".

How classes are organised

"Why is there still a need for labelling?" asked People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Denise Phua.

She suggested going "all the way" and letting students pick subjects they loved and excelled in.

To that, Chan stated that the new system does, in fact, let students choose.

He said that the new GEP enrols students in classes based on their interests and strengths so as to optimise learning and teaching.

But he also acknowledged the benefits of having the "best of both worlds".

"On the other hand, we want a diversity of backgrounds and people so that our students can mix and grow together."

Top images via MOE/Facebook and Chan Chun Sing's Instagram