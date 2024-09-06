Back

Free-flow curry at new Hainanese-style curry rice eatery in Rivervale Plaza

Zhup.

Charlize Kon | September 06, 2024, 06:13 PM

Curry lovers, rejoice.

CHOMP! is a new curry rice spot located in Rivervale Plaza.

If you're a big fan of curry, you'd be happy to know that the eatery offers free-flow curry.

Here's what we tried:

Supreme Chicken Cutlet Curry Rice (S$6.90)

A generous serving of fried chicken cutlet served with curry, an assortment of stir-fried vegetables, and a fried egg.

The curry is rich and creamy, with a kick of spice.

CHOMP! Supreme Chicken Cutlet Curry Rice Photo by Reinald Goh.

Beef Rendang Rice (S$7.90)

Tender beef rendang with fried egg and doused with curry and braised gravy.

CHOMP! Beef Rendang Rice Photo by Reinald Goh.

Laksa FAFA (S$5.70)

A creamy coconut laksa soup with rice noodles topped with a hard-boiled egg, crispy fried bean curd skin, and extra chilli paste.

CHOMP! Laksa FAFA Photo by Reinald Goh.

This dish is only available from Sep. 11, 2024.

Curry Fishballs (S$3.50/five pieces)

CHOMP! Curry Fishballs Photo by Reinald Goh.

Curry Toast Benedict With Crispy Dahfa Codfish (S$4.80)

Crispy toast topped with soft-boiled eggs, codfish snack and curry.

CHOMP! Curry Toast Benedict With Crispy Dahfa Codfish Photo by Reinald Goh.

Kaya Toast Set (S$4.80)

The classic Singaporean local breakfast.

Toasted bread with kaya spread and a slab of butter in between.

CHOMP! Kaya Toast Set Photo by Reinald Goh.

Ice Boom Teh (S$3.80) and YYLo! (S$4.50)

The drinks feature a generous layer of foam for a smooth finish.

The YYLo! drink combines two popular local drinks, Yuan Yang and Milo.

CHOMP! Ice Boom Teh/ YYLo! Photo by Reinald Goh.

Assorted Ice Pops (S$2 each)

Flavours include Milo and lime.

CHOMP! Assorted Ice Pop Photo by Reinald Goh.

 

CHOMP!

Address: Rivervale Plaza, 118 Rivervale Drive, 01-38, Singapore 540118

Operating hours: 7:30am to 9pm, daily

This was a media preview at CHOMP!

Top images via Reinald Goh.

