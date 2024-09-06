Free-flow curry at new Hainanese-style curry rice eatery in Rivervale Plaza

Curry lovers, rejoice.
CHOMP! is a new curry rice spot located in Rivervale Plaza.
If you're a big fan of curry, you'd be happy to know that the eatery offers free-flow curry.
Here's what we tried:
Supreme Chicken Cutlet Curry Rice (S$6.90)
A generous serving of fried chicken cutlet served with curry, an assortment of stir-fried vegetables, and a fried egg.
The curry is rich and creamy, with a kick of spice.
Beef Rendang Rice (S$7.90)
Tender beef rendang with fried egg and doused with curry and braised gravy.
Laksa FAFA (S$5.70)
A creamy coconut laksa soup with rice noodles topped with a hard-boiled egg, crispy fried bean curd skin, and extra chilli paste.
This dish is only available from Sep. 11, 2024.
Curry Fishballs (S$3.50/five pieces)
Curry Toast Benedict With Crispy Dahfa Codfish (S$4.80)
Crispy toast topped with soft-boiled eggs, codfish snack and curry.
Kaya Toast Set (S$4.80)
The classic Singaporean local breakfast.
Toasted bread with kaya spread and a slab of butter in between.
Ice Boom Teh (S$3.80) and YYLo! (S$4.50)
The drinks feature a generous layer of foam for a smooth finish.
The YYLo! drink combines two popular local drinks, Yuan Yang and Milo.
Assorted Ice Pops (S$2 each)
Flavours include Milo and lime.
CHOMP!
Address: Rivervale Plaza, 118 Rivervale Drive, 01-38, Singapore 540118
Operating hours: 7:30am to 9pm, daily
This was a media preview at CHOMP!
Top images via Reinald Goh.
