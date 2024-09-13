Back

Cafe with view of Chinese Garden's pagoda serves local brunch like har cheong gai chicken waffles

Great for a peaceful retreat.

Charlize Kon | September 13, 2024, 01:47 PM

Eden Cafe is a new botanical cafe in the west, overlooking the pagoda at the newly-opened Chinese Garden.

Eden Cafe provides seating for 40 pax indoors and 80 pax outdoors.

The menu features a fusion of various cultures, blending traditional local dishes with Western classics.

Here's a look at some items on the menu:

Creamy Avocado and Buttermilk Fried Cod Fish Pasta (S$24++)

Eden Cafe Creamy Avocado & Buttermilk Fried Cod Fish Pasta Photo courtesy of Eden Cafe Singapore.

Har Cheong Gai Chicken and Waffles (S$22++)

This dish has shrimp-paste fried chicken paired with waffles, drizzled with spiced maple syrup.

Eden Cafe Singaporean Har Cheong Gai Chicken & Waffles 2 Photo courtesy of Eden Cafe Singapore.

Eden's Singapura Breakfast (S$18++)

This dish features poached eggs, local toast, and a salted egg yolk hollandaise sauce, all topped off with house-made Nyonya Kaya.

Eden’s Singapura Breakfast 2 Photo courtesy of Eden Cafe Singapore.

Beef Rendang Burger (S$20++)

Charcoal buns filled with beef rendang, fried egg, lettuce and tomatoes.

Eden Cafe Rendang Burger Photo courtesy of Eden Cafe Singapore.

Eden Fresh Thai Coconut (S$6.90++)

Eden Cafe coconut drink Photo courtesy of Eden Cafe Singapore.

Eden Cafe Singapore

Address: Jurong Lake Garden, 70B Yuan Ching Road, #01-04, Singapore 619629

Operating hours: 8am to 8pm, Sundays to Thursdays; 8am to 9pm, Fridays to Saturdays and eve of public Holidays

Top images via Eden Cafe Singapore.

