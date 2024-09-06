Coffee with a twist at home: Nescafé launches Coconut & Salted Caramel 3in1 flavours

Nescafé fans, it’s time to elevate your coffee game with two exciting new 3in1 coffee flavours, Coconut and Salted Caramel, for S$6.70 per pack.

Each pack includes 20 convenient sachets: Just add 150ml of hot water to enjoy a delicious brew.

Here’s a look at the two new flavours.

Nescafé 3in1 Coconut

Remember that time when everyone went “loco” for everything coconuts?

Get ready to experience the latest coconut craze with Nescafé’s 3in1 Coconut.

This flavour perfectly captures the rich, creamy essence of aromatic coconut blended with the distinctive Nescafé coffee taste, creating a well-balanced and tropical brew.

We got two of our Mothership colleagues, Drew and Michelle, to try the new flavours and come up with a short and sweet review.

Drew’s 1 bite, 5 words: Like a slow beachy day.

When I came back to the pantry afterwards, I spotted Drew slowly enjoying the drink still.

Michelle’s 1 bite, 5 words: Would go well with (nonya) kuih.

Nescafé 3in1 Salted Caramel

Next up is the Nescafé 3in1 Salted Caramel, offering a distinctive coffee experience with a blend of rich, buttery caramel and a hint of salt.

This unique combination enhances the Nescafé coffee’s robust flavour.

Drew’s 1 bite, 5 words review: In true Thor fashion: "Another!"

In case you’re wondering, he didn’t throw the cup on the floor.

Michelle’s 1 bite, 5 words: Cue aespa’s “Salty & Sweet”.

Though I wasn’t sure what the song meant, Michelle assured me the drink was so good she almost started dancing to a K-pop song.

She added that most salted caramel beverages merely taste sweet, so tasting the tinge of saltiness was pleasantly surprising.

There was an intriguing blend of buttery caramel and a hint of salt, which added a satisfying complexity to the coffee.

Whether you’re craving a tropical escape with Coconut or a bold twist with Salted Caramel, Nescafé’s new 3in1 coffees are here to invigorate your coffee routine.

Both flavours are available now at all major supermarkets and e-retailers for S$6.70 per pack.

Giveaway

Want to win a year’s worth of Nescafé?

Mothership is giving away five Nescafé packages, each packed with an assortment of seven Nescafé 3in1 flavours. These include Coconut, Salted Caramel, Original and more.

Each winner will also receive a Nescafé collector's edition mug set, perfect for sipping your favourite blends.

Stay tuned to Mothership’s Instagram for the giveaway.

