6 to be charged for suspected involvement in murder of man, 25, after fatal Verdun Road brawl

A 25-year-old man died following an early-morning brawl near Kim San Leng Eating House along Verdun Road on Sep. 22.

Following his death, six suspects are to be charged for their alleged involvement in his murder, police said in a Sep. 23 release.

Man, 22, to be charged with murder

Police said that they received a call for assistance along Verdun Road on Sep. 22 at about 4:05am.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

The 25-year-old man subsequently passed away.

The release stated that a 22-year-old man will be charged in court with murder.

Three men, aged between 20 and 23, and the two women, both aged 24, will be charged with the offence of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

Bloodstains on pavement outside hotel

The Straits Times reported that following the brawl, bloodstains were splattered on the pavement outside Novotel Singapore hotel.

Police cordoned off the area from Novotel Singapore hotel at Kitchener Road to the perimeter of Mustafa Centre and Sam Leong Road.

Evidence cards were placed by slippers strewn aside at Kim San Leng Eating House and the back alley of Sam Leong Street Chicken Rice restaurant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Street View