M'sian man, charged with threatening a witness, pleads for lower bail as he has 3 wives & 10 kids to feed

A Malaysian man has been denied bail after allegedly threatening a woman for filing a police report against a company he worked with.

"We will be waiting"

The case is related to a broader prosecution against Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH).

The Malay Mail reports that Siti Nur Dalila Diyana Ismail, 25, had filed a police report against GISBH.

Mohamad Riza Makar, 39, is accused of having attempted to threaten her into withdrawing her police report.

He is reported to have threatened her in a parking lot in Putrajaya on Sep. 9, saying "We will be waiting, we know where your home, spouse, and family, are".

He was subsequently arrested for his threats and was charged on Sep. 18 with criminal intimidation.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor asked for bail to be set at RM30,000 (S$9,200), a higher bail amount, citing the ongoing investigation into GISBH's alleged exploitation and abuse of children.

Responsibilities

However, Riza's defence lawyer pleaded with the court, calling the proposed bail amount "excessive".

World of Buzz reports that Riza's lawyer had said the bail amount was "too high and unreasonable".

Riza's lawyer claimed that Riza deserved a lower bail amount, as he had never attempted to escape during the investigation.

He also said that Riza was of no importance in GISBH and that he had been dragged into the investigation as his business was connected to GISBH.

Most of all, Riza said he had a lot of responsibilities to take care of.

The Malay Mail reported that Riza claimed he only had a monthly income of RM4,000 (S$1,226) to support his three wives and 10 children.

Riza, according to WOB, pleaded with the court directly, saying that he needed to "prepare money for all my 10 kids before school reopens again".

His bail was ultimately set at RM10,000 (S$3,065).

Raids and arrests

Riza's case is part of a broader case against business conglomerate GISBH, which allegedly has ties to a religious organisation that is banned in Malaysia.

It operates in 20 countries and has numerous subsidiaries, one of which runs children's homes.

These homes are amongst the reasons why GISBH is under investigation, with Malaysian authorities claiming that the organisation exploited children to fundraise.

It also recently raided several children's homes and arrested over 170 people, several of whom are charged with physically and sexually abusing children, and teaching the children to abuse each other.

Police also rescued over 400 children, aged between 17 and one year of age.

Malaysian police have urged members of the public to report any misdeeds of GISBH that they are aware of.

Self taught

GISBH has rejected claims of wrongdoing, and has mostly denied any association with the children's homes that were raided.

However, this position was somewhat undermined by their Chief Coordinating Officer, who posted a video on social media saying that it was unreasonable to believe that company officials had taught the children to abuse each other.

The Malay Mail reported the CCO suggesting that the children had taught themselves to sexually abuse each other, saying that "sodomy culture" was rampant globally, and that it could come from many sources, including mobile phones, friends, and school.

Top image via Trebz/Wikipedia