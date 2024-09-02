Motorcyclist, 62, dies after accident with car at Jurong junction

A 62-year-old male motorcyclist died after he was conveyed unconscious to hospital following an accident with a car in Jurong on Sep. 1, 2024.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident, which took place at the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong Town Hall Road at about 4:50pm.

He passed away after he was taken to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Accident

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were posted to the Singapore roads accident Facebook page:

The motorcyclist could be seen lying on the ground next to a toppled motorcycle, as well as SCDF staff attending to the victim.

Two other motorcycles could also be seen.

A grey car was parked on the right-most lane, near the accident site.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The number of traffic accident-related deaths has risen since the first half of 2023.

According to a police report dated Aug. 24, 2024, which compiled statistics of the overall traffic situation for January to June 2024, the number of deaths rose from 71 in the first half of 2023 to 73 in the first half of 2024, an increase of 2.8 per cent

This was despite the number of road accidents decreasing.

Top photo from Singapore roads accident/Facebook.