Male motorcyclist, 21, sent to hospital after car accident at Bras Basah Road

A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Winnie Li | Amber Tay | September 04, 2024, 10:39 AM

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a car accident along Bras Basah Road at around 7:20pm on Sep. 3.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.

What happened

A video posted on an SGRoad Blocks' Telegram channel showed an ambulance parked near Swissôtel The Stamford.

Three paramedics are shown tending to a patient lying on the ground.

Other officers and passers-by can also be seen standing nearby.

Gif via SGRoad Blocks Telegram

Police investigations are ongoing

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Bras Basah Road at about 7:20pm on Sep. 3.

SCDF said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via SGRoad Blocks Telegram

