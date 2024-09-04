Male motorcyclist, 21, sent to hospital after car accident at Bras Basah Road

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a car accident along Bras Basah Road at around 7:20pm on Sep. 3.
The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.
What happened
A video posted on an SGRoad Blocks' Telegram channel showed an ambulance parked near Swissôtel The Stamford.
Three paramedics are shown tending to a patient lying on the ground.
Other officers and passers-by can also be seen standing nearby.
Police investigations are ongoing
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Bras Basah Road at about 7:20pm on Sep. 3.
SCDF said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top image via SGRoad Blocks Telegram
