Male motorcyclist, 21, sent to hospital after car accident at Bras Basah Road

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a car accident along Bras Basah Road at around 7:20pm on Sep. 3.

The accident involved a car and a motorcycle.

What happened

A video posted on an SGRoad Blocks' Telegram channel showed an ambulance parked near Swissôtel The Stamford.

Three paramedics are shown tending to a patient lying on the ground.

Other officers and passers-by can also be seen standing nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Bras Basah Road at about 7:20pm on Sep. 3.

SCDF said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via SGRoad Blocks Telegram