Monitor lizard shows up at track during S'pore Grand Prix practice session. Again.

Joining the fun.

Khine Zin Htet | September 21, 2024, 07:10 PM

Formula 1 (F1) drivers were not the only ones racing during the Free Practice 3 (FP3) session on the second day of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

Crashing the party on Sep. 21 was a monitor lizard, surprising drivers and causing the session to be red-flagged.

This meant that all activities on track had to stop until the invader was off the tracks.

This is the third year that the reptile has been spotted at the annual race, first in 2016 and another time last year in 2023.

Red light

According to an Instagram post by F1, a driver alerted engineers through the radio that the lizard was in the "middle of the track".

In a video filmed by a Mothership reader, two traffic marshalls, one with a plastic bag in hand, can be seen running after the lizard.

Gif via Mothership reader

VCARB driver Daniel Riccardo was also captured smiling at the lizard chase.

Photo via Mothership reader

Successfully chased away

At about 5:46pm, the official account for F1 posted on X that a green flag has been raised after the lizard was successfully chased off the track.

The racetracks were left to the actual drivers afterwards.

Top photos from f1/Instagram

