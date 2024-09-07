Back

Students can opt to convert MOE School Smart Cards to SimplyGo from Sep. 7

Keyla Supharta | September 07, 2024, 05:52 PM

Students from the Ministry of Education's primary, secondary, junior college, and Millennia Institute can now opt to convert their student concession card to a SimplyGo School Smart Card (SSC).

The conversion can be done starting from Sep. 7, 2024 at selected ticketing machines in all MRT stations and bus interchanges, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a press release.

The move comes following feedback from parents and students that they would like to have the option of converting their existing SSC to a SimplyGo SSC, to make it more convenient for parents to top up their children's cards remotely via the SimplyGo application.

With this, all commuters now have the option to convert their travel cards to SimplyGo.

SimplyGo benefits

Other than remote top-ups, converting existing SSC to SimplyGo allows parents and students to:

  • Purchase monthly concession passes on the go, without the need for a physical card

  • Automatically tio-up SimplyGo concession cards upon low balance without needing a physical card

  • Instantly block lost cards and arrange for the remaining value to be refunded to another card or bank account

Students will continue to enjoy the same subsidised fare for public transport and will be able to continue using the card for purchases at Smart Buddy Terminals in schools and retail purchases.

For any assistance with the card conversion process or with the SimplyGo app, parents and students may contact the SimplyGo Hotline at 1800-2255 663 from 8am to 6pm daily, excluding public holidays.

Top image via Canva and simplygo.com.sg

