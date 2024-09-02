Miss Universe S'pore sees 1st ever married transgender woman finalist

The first-ever married transgender finalist has made her debut at the Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2024

Qatrisha Zairyah, 33, was one of 15 women who advanced to the finals on Aug. 24.

Emphasising inclusivity, the finalists ranged in age from 19 to 34 and hailed from various backgrounds and careers.

"I am very proud of the wider range of interesting and successful contestants we have at Miss Universe Singapore 2024 due to this year's more inclusive direction," said Elaine Daly, the national director of Miss Universe Singapore.

"We have definitely seen more entrants with different backgrounds and achievements, and this has encouraged more women to participate for the first time."

Representation

The fashion adviser previously won first runner-up in the Miss International Queen 2023.

In the press release by MUS, Zairyah shared that advocacy for her community and women in general made her want to contribute and serve as a strong role model for women of all backgrounds.

She said, "I am committed to fighting for the existence of my people and empowering women worldwide. "

Speaking to The Straits Times, Zairyah shared that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017 and was prepared for criticism as she is aware not everyone "can accept people like us".

She added that she had known her husband since she was 20 years old and still doing national service.

He has been with her throughout her transformation journey, and the pair have been married for seven years.

The couple got married in Singapore, ST reported.

Zairyah said she has what it takes to be a winner.

"How awesome will it be if I can be the first trans woman to represent Singapore on the global stage? Who knows, I may even be the first to represent Asia," she told ST.

Criteria

Miss Universe Singapore is the official preliminary to Miss Universe.

The finalist who is crowned Miss Universe Singapore will represent the country on the International Miss Universe Stage.

According to the official application form, contestants must be Singapore citizens based in Singapore and legally recognised as female on official documentation, such as identification cards and passports.

Women who are either single, married, divorced, or with children are also allowed to participate.

Top photos via Qatrisha Zairyah/Instagram