Former Miss Switzerland finalist, 38, allegedly strangled, dismembered, & dissolved in acid by husband

Warning: This article contains graphic and violent descriptions. Reader discretion is advised.

Former model and Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was allegedly strangled to death and dismembered by her husband.

Her remains were reportedly chopped up, "pureed" in a blender and dissolved in a chemical solution.

Husband admitted to the killing

According to Swiss news outlet BZ Basel, a man with the pseudonym of Thomas, 41, had confessed to killing his wife, with whom he shared two children with.

The use of a pseudonym is due to Swiss privacy laws.

He admitted to the killing during a crime reconstruction in March 2024.

Joksimovic was found dead in her home in Binningen, Switzerland, on Feb. 13, 2024, reported Daily Mail.

Thomas first claimed that he "found his wife dead" by the stairs in their family home, but later said that his wife attacked him with a knife, and he retaliated in self defence.

Autopsy report

An autopsy report revealed the cause of death was strangulation, with her neck showing reddish marks.

Her body also suffered from blunt force trauma, and indicated signs of struggle. She had cuts on her face, and bruises on her body and the back of her head.

Some of her hair was also ripped out.

Thomas allegedly broke her hip joints out of their sockets and removed the bones in her left upper arm, forearms, and right lower leg out of their joints.

Joksimovic's body was dismembered with a jigsaw, knife and garden shears, reported Daily Mail.

He removed her womb out of her torso, which was the only organ that was completely removed, and further mutilated her body with an industrial blender and dissolved her body parts in a chemical solution.

Thomas was arrested the day after the body was found.

He initially told investigators he had found her body in their laundry room, and dismembered it in a panic, Sky News wrote.

Investigators found "a large number" of skin flaps, "some with attached muscles" as well as "a large number of pieces of muscle, some with attached pieces of bone".

Thomas also hid Joksimovic's phone on a delivery truck.

Possibly had a mental disorder

The Swiss court noted that Thomas refused to give them access to his phone, which could contain more evidence, Daily Mail wrote.

Therefore, "necessary environmental investigations" have not yet been carried out, which "means that there is still a considerable risk of collusion", the court said.

The court also pointed out the "signs of deliberate mutilation or ritualised degradation" of the body indicated that Thomas possibly suffered from a mental disorder.

One of Thomas' former partners said that he had used "massive violence" on her on several occasions, the court heard.

Joksimovic wanted to leave him

A source close to Joksimovic told news outlet 20 Minuten that she was planning to leave Thomas, but "was afraid of him".

Weeks before her death, she posted images of her and her husband on vacation at Lake Lucerne.

Joksimovic was a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland competition.

The pair have two daughters.

Top photo via catwalkcoach/Instagram