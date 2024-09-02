Korean BBQ Restaurant at Tanjong Pagar has buffet from S$32.50++

Mimi Korean BBQ Restaurant at Tanjong Pagar is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet for S$32.50++, daily.
The buffet has a 90-minute dining limit and the buffet menu must be selected for all customers at the same table.
The restaurant captures the essence of a traditional Korean BBQ experience, with wooden furniture and metal cutlery.
The special buffet menu features 16 unlimited items.
There are unlimited refills for seven types of meat such as:
-
- Beef Bulgogi
- Soya Chicken Galbi
- Marinated Pork Galbi
- Beef Short Plate
- Pork Belly
- Spicy Pork Bulgogi
There are also unlimited refills of six side dishes, lettuce, egg, and Korean barley tea.
The buffet includes one-time orders of soup and fried chicken per table.
Choose from either army or kimchi soup with ramen and select from kimchi pancake, kimchi seafood pancake, or a combination of soya and spicy fried chicken.
Kimchi Soup
Army Soup
Kimchi Pancake/ Kimchi Seafood Pancake
Fried Chicken (Soya and Spicy)
Add cheese for an additional S$5.
Buffet price
Adults: S$32.50++
Child (under 120cm): S$22.50++
Additional S$5 charge per pax for Friday to Sunday.
Mimi Korean Buffet Restaurant
Address: 2 Peck Seah St, #01-01 Air View Building, Singapore 079305
Operating hours: 11:30am to 3pm & 5:30pm to 12am, daily
Top images via Charlize Kon.
