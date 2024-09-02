Korean BBQ Restaurant at Tanjong Pagar has buffet from S$32.50++

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Mimi Korean BBQ Restaurant at Tanjong Pagar is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet for S$32.50++, daily.

The buffet has a 90-minute dining limit and the buffet menu must be selected for all customers at the same table.

The restaurant captures the essence of a traditional Korean BBQ experience, with wooden furniture and metal cutlery.

The special buffet menu features 16 unlimited items.

There are unlimited refills for seven types of meat such as:

Beef Bulgogi Soya Chicken Galbi Marinated Pork Galbi Beef Short Plate Pork Belly Spicy Pork Bulgogi



There are also unlimited refills of six side dishes, lettuce, egg, and Korean barley tea.

The buffet includes one-time orders of soup and fried chicken per table.

Choose from either army or kimchi soup with ramen and select from kimchi pancake, kimchi seafood pancake, or a combination of soya and spicy fried chicken.

Kimchi Soup

Army Soup

Kimchi Pancake/ Kimchi Seafood Pancake

Fried Chicken (Soya and Spicy)

Add cheese for an additional S$5.

Buffet price

Adults: S$32.50++

Child (under 120cm): S$22.50++

Additional S$5 charge per pax for Friday to Sunday.

Mimi Korean Buffet Restaurant

Address: 2 Peck Seah St, #01-01 Air View Building, Singapore 079305

Operating hours: 11:30am to 3pm & 5:30pm to 12am, daily

Top images via Charlize Kon.