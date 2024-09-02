Back

Korean BBQ Restaurant at Tanjong Pagar has buffet from S$32.50++

Yummy.

Charlize Kon | September 02, 2024, 07:32 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Mimi Korean BBQ Restaurant at Tanjong Pagar is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet for S$32.50++, daily.

The buffet has a 90-minute dining limit and the buffet menu must be selected for all customers at the same table.

The restaurant captures the essence of a traditional Korean BBQ experience, with wooden furniture and metal cutlery.

MIMI KBBQ Restaurant interior Photo by Charlize Kon.

The special buffet menu features 16 unlimited items.

There are unlimited refills for seven types of meat such as:

    • Beef Bulgogi

    • Soya Chicken Galbi

    • Marinated Pork Galbi

    • Beef Short Plate

    • Pork Belly

    • Spicy Pork Bulgogi

MIMI Meat grill Photo by Charlize Kon.

There are also unlimited refills of six side dishes, lettuce, egg, and Korean barley tea.

MIMI Side dishes Photo by Charlize Kon.

The buffet includes one-time orders of soup and fried chicken per table.

Choose from either army or kimchi soup with ramen and select from kimchi pancake, kimchi seafood pancake, or a combination of soya and spicy fried chicken.

Kimchi Soup

MIMI kimchi soup Photo by Charlize Kon

Army Soup

MIMI army soup Photo by Charlize Kon.

Kimchi Pancake/ Kimchi Seafood Pancake

MIMI Kimchi & Seafood pancake Photo by Charlize Kon.

Fried Chicken (Soya and Spicy)

MIMI Fried Chicken Photo by Charlize Kon.

Add cheese for an additional S$5.

Buffet price

Adults: S$32.50++

Child (under 120cm): S$22.50++

Additional S$5 charge per pax for Friday to Sunday.

Mimi Korean Buffet Restaurant

Address: 2 Peck Seah St, #01-01 Air View Building, Singapore 079305

Operating hours: 11:30am to 3pm & 5:30pm to 12am, daily

Top images via Charlize Kon.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Joey Yung, Joker Xue, Kit Chan, Wang Leehom & more performing at S'pore Mandopop festival from Oct. 19-20

Something to look forward to in October.

September 02, 2024, 06:34 PM

Do firms really treasure employees? Just ask this OCBC team lead who got promoted despite brain tumour diagnosis at 32.

An uncommon experience.

September 02, 2024, 05:54 PM

S'porean Jeralyn Tan wins historic silver medal in boccia at 2024 Paris Paralympics

History making.

September 02, 2024, 05:28 PM

East Coast cafe dine & dash: Woman doctors S$272.25 PayNow screenshot on the spot, shows staff, leaves

CCTV footage sent to Mothership showed the woman speedily photoshopping a fake PayNow transfer.

September 02, 2024, 04:05 PM

94% of pandemic-delayed BTOs completed, remaining projects to be completed in next 6 months: HDB

Some pandemic-delayed projects are still on the way.

September 02, 2024, 03:27 PM

Motorcyclist, 62, dies after accident with car at Jurong junction

The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he passed away.

September 02, 2024, 02:43 PM

M'sia Airlines plane to Seoul turned back to KL about 1 hour after takeoff

It took off at about 12am and landed at about 1:30am.

September 02, 2024, 02:07 PM

Truck & car keep trying to drive into each other along TPE

It is unclear what sparked the exchange.

September 02, 2024, 12:17 PM

Miss Universe S'pore sees 1st ever married transgender woman finalist

Trailblazer.

September 02, 2024, 12:04 PM

Srisun Express giving 3 free pratas to each Man U fan after 3-0 loss to Liverpool

3 kosong.

September 02, 2024, 11:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.