Old-school dragon playground lantern display & more at Gardens by the Bay till Sep. 22, 2024

With the Mid-Autumn Festival right around the corner, Gardens by the Bay is running its celebrations till Sep. 22, 2024.

The festival will feature lantern displays, performances, various activities and more.

Here are some highlights from the event:

Lantern displays

The lanterns, inspired by scenes of childhood play, lights up from 6pm to 10pm.

Some of these displays include:

Celebrations

Location: Dragonfly Lake, near Bayfront MRT station

Bubbles Bliss

Location: The Meadow

The Shophouse

Location: Golden Garden

Dragon Playground

This area has a stage for free performances on certain days.

Location: Supertree Grove

Vertical Mid-Autumn

Location: Supertree Grove

Joyful Childhood Memories: Folk Games from Korea

Location: Supertree Grove

Wishes Beneath the Moonlight

This display showcases the Pelican Playground, a landmark in Dover.

Location: Supertree Grove

Colourful Blossoms

Location: Supertree Grove

Colonnade of Lights

A showcase of a thousand paper lanterns hand-painted by the community.

Location: Colonnade

Workshop and activities

Take part in workshops such as lantern craft making, Chinese tea experience and do-it-yourself lantern painting.

Workshop details can be found here.

Marketplace

The marketplace has street food stalls and carnival games.

Locations: Supertree Grove and The Meadow

Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay

Dates: Now till Sep. 22, 2024

Time: 6pm to 10pm, daily

Locations: Dragonfly Lake, The Meadow, Golden Garden and Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay

More information can be found on Gardens by the Bay's website.

Top image via Gardens by the Bay's official website.