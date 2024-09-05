Back

Old-school dragon playground lantern display & more at Gardens by the Bay till Sep. 22, 2024

It is back.

Charlize Kon | September 05, 2024, 06:56 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappWith the Mid-Autumn Festival right around the corner, Gardens by the Bay is running its celebrations till Sep. 22, 2024.

The festival will feature lantern displays, performances, various activities and more.

@mothership.nova Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay 📍: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, S018953 ⏰: Now till Sep. 22, 6pm to 10pm #tiktoksg #singapore #marinabay #gardensbythebay #midautumn #festival #lantern #whattodo #whattoplay ♬ Let's Go Back - Jungle

Here are some highlights from the event:

Lantern displays

The lanterns, inspired by scenes of childhood play, lights up from 6pm to 10pm.

Some of these displays include:

Celebrations

Location: Dragonfly Lake, near Bayfront MRT station

Celebrations-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Bubbles Bliss

Location: The Meadow

BubbleBliss-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

The Shophouse

Location: Golden Garden

TheShophouse-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Dragon Playground

This area has a stage for free performances on certain days.

Location: Supertree Grove

DragonPlayground-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Vertical Mid-Autumn

Location: Supertree Grove

VerticalMidAutumn-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Joyful Childhood Memories: Folk Games from Korea

Location: Supertree Grove

JoyfulChildhoodMemories-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Wishes Beneath the Moonlight

This display showcases the Pelican Playground, a landmark in Dover.

Location: Supertree Grove

WishesBeneaththeMoonlight-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Colourful Blossoms

Location: Supertree Grove

ColourfulBlossoms-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Colonnade of Lights

A showcase of a thousand paper lanterns hand-painted by the community.

Location: Colonnade

Colonnade of Lights Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Workshop and activities

Take part in workshops such as lantern craft making, Chinese tea experience and do-it-yourself lantern painting.

Workshop details can be found here.

Marketplace

The marketplace has street food stalls and carnival games.

Locations: Supertree Grove and The Meadow

marketplace-MAF Photo from Gardens by the Bay official website.

Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay

Dates: Now till Sep. 22, 2024

Time: 6pm to 10pm, daily

Locations: Dragonfly Lake, The Meadow, Golden Garden and Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay

More information can be found on Gardens by the Bay's website.

Top image via Gardens by the Bay's official website.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Iswaran's trial postponed from Sep. 10 to Sep. 24

A joint request by the prosecution and Iswaran, according to the AGC.

September 05, 2024, 06:16 PM

World’s 1st Tim Hortons signature outlet opens at Orchard with pasta bakes & brewing methods

Available only at the new 313@somerset outlet.

September 05, 2024, 05:59 PM

Cardiff City footballer Perry Ng on his hope to honour late grandfather by representing S'pore

He spoke to Mothership at a hawker centre in Bedok, accompanied by around 20 relatives who live in the area.

September 05, 2024, 05:48 PM

McDonald's S'pore giving out 100 McGriddles tote bags to those who buy the most McGriddles by Sep. 18

Wake up babe, more merch just dropped.

September 05, 2024, 05:31 PM

EMA awards conditional licenses to import 2GW of low-carbon energy from Indonesia

Further collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore in the green energy sector.

September 05, 2024, 05:23 PM

Car backs into Toa Payoh drain, SCDF rescues trapped driver

The person was assessed for minor injuries.

September 05, 2024, 05:03 PM

Husband in France allegedly recruited over 50 men to rape wife, 72, while drugged over past decade

The case has horrified France.

September 05, 2024, 04:21 PM

Thai woman, 54, falls into 2m-deep manhole, passer-by finds her about 30 mins later

She thought she was going to die inside.

September 05, 2024, 02:54 PM

GetGo car hit wall after hood suddenly opened while entering KPE tunnel on right-most lane

The car behind managed to slow down in time.

September 05, 2024, 02:50 PM

Hotels prices soar to more than 3 times higher as F1 weekend drives up demand

Driving hotel prices through the roof.

September 05, 2024, 02:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.