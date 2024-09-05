Old-school dragon playground lantern display & more at Gardens by the Bay till Sep. 22, 2024

With the Mid-Autumn Festival right around the corner, Gardens by the Bay is running its celebrations till Sep. 22, 2024.
The festival will feature lantern displays, performances, various activities and more.
Here are some highlights from the event:
Lantern displays
The lanterns, inspired by scenes of childhood play, lights up from 6pm to 10pm.
Some of these displays include:
Celebrations
Location: Dragonfly Lake, near Bayfront MRT station
Bubbles Bliss
Location: The Meadow
The Shophouse
Location: Golden Garden
Dragon Playground
This area has a stage for free performances on certain days.
Location: Supertree Grove
Vertical Mid-Autumn
Location: Supertree Grove
Joyful Childhood Memories: Folk Games from Korea
Location: Supertree Grove
Wishes Beneath the Moonlight
This display showcases the Pelican Playground, a landmark in Dover.
Location: Supertree Grove
Colourful Blossoms
Location: Supertree Grove
Colonnade of Lights
A showcase of a thousand paper lanterns hand-painted by the community.
Location: Colonnade
Workshop and activities
Take part in workshops such as lantern craft making, Chinese tea experience and do-it-yourself lantern painting.
Workshop details can be found here.
Marketplace
The marketplace has street food stalls and carnival games.
Locations: Supertree Grove and The Meadow
Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Dates: Now till Sep. 22, 2024
Time: 6pm to 10pm, daily
Locations: Dragonfly Lake, The Meadow, Golden Garden and Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay
More information can be found on Gardens by the Bay's website.
Top image via Gardens by the Bay's official website.
