Mercedes suddenly filters left at Braddell, gets hit by rider who flips onto ground & gets sent to hospital

While trying to filter left on a busy Braddell road, a Mercedes ended up colliding with a motorcyclist approaching from behind on Sep. 10.

Upon hitting the car, the 26-year-old motorcyclist flipped over it, landed on the road and was subsequently sent to hospital.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that the accident happened along Braddell Road towards Lornie Highway at around 6pm.

A clip of the incident gained traction online after being shared to the "Roads.SG" Facebook page on Sep. 12.

It has garnered more than 1,000 engagements and 500 comments as of Sep. 13.

The accident

In the video, a motorcyclist in a red shirt and yellow helmet could be seen riding down the left lane of a two-lane road.

He was riding close to the lane markings separating both lanes, and rode past a few stationary vehicles on the right lane.

As he was about to pass a silver Mercedes, the driver signalled left briefly and filtered left to leave the queue.

Unable to stop in time, the rider collided with the car and flew off his motorbike onto the road, tumbling in the air as he did so.

With some effort, the rider sat up and got to his feet.

Debris was scattered across the road and pavement as vehicles behind came to a halt.

Two motorcyclists stopped by the side of the road to lend him a hand.

The Mercedes driver also got out to inspect the damage and later conversed with the rider.

In the comments, some users criticised the Mercedes driver for not checking their side mirror or blindspot before changing lanes.

Some opined that the blue lorry behind the car had obstructed the view of both the driver and motorcyclist.

A few felt that the motorcyclist had been riding too close to the lane markings, and pointed out that by keeping left on his lane, the accident could have been avoided.

Driver, 63, assisting with investigations

Police told Mothership that a 26-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

SCDF confirmed that a person was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police said that a 63-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

