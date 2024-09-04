Melbourne-S'pore Scoot flight diverted to Jakarta, 'low oil pressure' indication detected on right engine

Scoot flight TR25 from Melbourne to Singapore diverted from its flight path and landed in Jakarta on early Sep. 4 morning as a precaution.

This was after one of the Boeing 787 aircraft’s engines encountered issues mid-flight about 1.5 hours before it was scheduled to arrive in Singapore.

Almost arrived in Singapore

The plane departed from Melbourne Airport at about 10pm Australia time on Sep. 3 and was supposed to land at Changi Airport at 3:25am Singapore time on Sep. 4, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

At about 1:55am Singapore time, the plane diverted from its course and landed in Jakarta about 40 minutes later.

Passenger's account

A person who claimed to be a passenger on the affected flight, wrote on Facebook that the plane had to land with only its left engine working.

The passenger also claimed the right engine had an oil leak and was shut down.

The post read: "Thank God for Scoot TR25 safe landing on Jakarta airport with left engine only. Right engine oil leak had to be shut down as part of protocol. Waiting for immigration clearance to disembark. Won’t be home soon."

Scoot's response

Scoot said in response to queries that “low oil pressure indication” was detected on the plane’s right engine during the flight and a decision was made to divert to Jakarta as a precaution.

The plane landed without issues but the original flight could not be recovered in time as the spare parts had to be sent to the Indonesian capital.

A relief flight picked up the stranded passengers on Sep. 4.

It arrived in Jakarta at about 2:20pm and left for Singapore at about 4pm (Jakarta time).

Scoot said accommodation and transportation were provided to those affected in Jakarta.

The affected aircraft is an eight-year-old 787-8 Dreamliner.

It uses Trent 1000 engines made by Rolls-Royce.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused,” the budget carrier under Singapore Airlines said.

The plane is understood to have touched down in Singapore at around 10:30pm on Sep. 4, Zaobao reported.

