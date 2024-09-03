Massive Baby Shark-themed bouncy castle events by McDonald’s S’pore at Punggol & Marina Square from Sep. 3 to Oct. 12

Fans of Baby Shark rejoice.

McDonald’s Singapore is set to offer a fun-filled activity this September school holidays, with large Baby Shark-themed bouncy castles at Marina Square and One Punggol.

The bouncy castles will be available from Sep. 3 to Oct. 12.

Young readers can also look forward to three new Baby Shark books, available with every Happy Meal purchase until Nov. 13.

Baby Shark bouncy castle

The blue-and-white bouncy castles, adorned with iconic McDonald’s images and beloved Baby Shark characters, are not to be missed.

The massive castles are divided into multiple inflatable play zones, guaranteeing a sweet day out for kids.

The Marina Square bouncy castle spans 17 metres by 13.2 metres.

As if that’s not impressive enough.

There will be a larger bouncy castle at Punggol One spanning 24 metres by 13.2 metres.

Adrenaline junkies can expect a thrilling experience with a massive three-lane slide and other obstacle courses.

Looking for a perfect photo op? There are also inflatable spots within the castle for you to snap some memorable shots.

Baby Shark books (with purchase of Happy Meal)

As part of the campaign, McDonald’s is releasing three environmental-themed Baby Shark books centred around topics such as energy saving.

Customers who purchase a Happy Meal set are entitled to one book, while stocks last.

A new title is launched every Thursday.

When to get them:

Book 1 – Fight the Rubbish Monster, available from Aug. 8, 11am

Book 2 – Help the Forest, available from Sep. 5, 11am

Book 3 – Energy Saving, available from Oct. 10, 11am

How to enter bouncy castle

Baby, mummy and daddy sharks can gain entry into the castle by:

Making a minimum purchase of S$16 in a single same-day transaction at the designated McDonald's locations (Marina Square from Sep. 3 to 8, and One Punggol from Sep. 16 to Oct. 12).One receipt is valid for a 30-minute entry for one adult and one child. Physical receipts are required for all entries and screenshots of meal purchases will not be accepted.

Redeeming 500 McD Loyalty points for one adult and one child entry of 30 minutes. Terms and conditions on the McDonald’s website.

Baby Shark x McDonald’s bouncy castle

Marina Square (Sep. 3 to 8)

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm, daily (last entry at 7:30pm)

One Punggol (Sep. 16 to Oct. 12)

Address: 1 Punggol Drive, Singapore 828629

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 8pm (last entry at 7:30pm)

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 8pm (last entry at 7:30pm)

This sponsored article by McDonald’s made this writer want to eat a Happy Meal.

Cover photos by Loh Hui Si & Seri Mazliana.