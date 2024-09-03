Back

Massive Baby Shark-themed bouncy castle events by McDonald’s S’pore at Punggol & Marina Square from Sep. 3 to Oct. 12

Have a bouncing good time this September.

| Seri Mazliana | Sponsored | September 03, 2024, 06:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Fans of Baby Shark rejoice.

McDonald’s Singapore is set to offer a fun-filled activity this September school holidays, with large Baby Shark-themed bouncy castles at Marina Square and One Punggol.

The bouncy castles will be available from Sep. 3 to Oct. 12.

Young readers can also look forward to three new Baby Shark books, available with every Happy Meal purchase until Nov. 13.

Baby Shark bouncy castle

The blue-and-white bouncy castles, adorned with iconic McDonald’s images and beloved Baby Shark characters, are not to be missed.

The massive castles are divided into multiple inflatable play zones, guaranteeing a sweet day out for kids.

The Marina Square bouncy castle spans 17 metres by 13.2 metres.

Huge. Photo by Seri Mazliana.

As if that’s not impressive enough.

There will be a larger bouncy castle at Punggol One spanning 24 metres by 13.2 metres.

Adrenaline junkies can expect a thrilling experience with a massive three-lane slide and other obstacle courses.

Photo by Loh Hui Si.

Looking for a perfect photo op? There are also inflatable spots within the castle for you to snap some memorable shots.

Photo by Seri Mazliana.

Baby Shark books (with purchase of Happy Meal)

As part of the campaign, McDonald’s is releasing three environmental-themed Baby Shark books centred around topics such as energy saving.

Customers who purchase a Happy Meal set are entitled to one book, while stocks last.

A new title is launched every Thursday.

When to get them:

  • Book 1 – Fight the Rubbish Monster, available from Aug. 8, 11am

  • Book 2 – Help the Forest, available from Sep. 5, 11am

  • Book 3 – Energy Saving, available from Oct. 10, 11am

Image by McDonald’s.

How to enter bouncy castle

Baby, mummy and daddy sharks can gain entry into the castle by:

  • Making a minimum purchase of S$16 in a single same-day transaction at the designated McDonald's locations (Marina Square from Sep. 3 to 8, and One Punggol from Sep. 16 to Oct. 12).One receipt is valid for a 30-minute entry for one adult and one child. Physical receipts are required for all entries and screenshots of meal purchases will not be accepted.

  • Redeeming 500 McD Loyalty points for one adult and one child entry of 30 minutes. Terms and conditions on the McDonald’s website.

Baby Shark x McDonald’s bouncy castle

Marina Square (Sep. 3 to 8)

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm, daily (last entry at 7:30pm)

One Punggol (Sep. 16 to Oct. 12)

Address: 1 Punggol Drive, Singapore 828629

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 8pm (last entry at 7:30pm)

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 8pm (last entry at 7:30pm)

This sponsored article by McDonald’s made this writer want to eat a Happy Meal.

Cover photos by Loh Hui Si & Seri Mazliana.

OCBC to launch digital banking account for children from age 7, users will have debit cards & banking app access

Attention, parents with children of school-going age.

September 03, 2024, 05:15 PM

Cross-junction at Novena to be split into 2 T-junctions until North-South Corridor is complete

Drive safely.

September 03, 2024, 04:55 PM

Toh Wei Soong comes in 9th in Paralympics 100m backstroke heats

As a reserve, Toh will only be able to enter the final if one of the top eight swimmers does not participate.

September 03, 2024, 04:44 PM

S'pore drivers can collect VEP tag from Woodlands info centre from Sep. 18, 2024

Third option.

September 03, 2024, 04:27 PM

6 more Cathay Pacific flights between Hong Kong & S'pore cancelled, 15 Airbus planes identified for repair

Please check the Cathay website for updates.

September 03, 2024, 04:24 PM

Woman, 21 & man, 25, charged over death of 8-month old son, dad allegedly failed to protect baby

Their cases have been adjourned to Sep. 24.

September 03, 2024, 04:16 PM

Penang state-affiliated bureau's M'sia national day greeting features S'pore shophouses

Woops.

September 03, 2024, 04:15 PM

Japan gym bro, 40, has cut sleep to 30min per day for 12 years to be more efficient

Meanwhile, I am both sleep deprived and inefficient.

September 03, 2024, 03:23 PM

New Zealand to triple entry fee to S$81 from Oct. 2024 to ease tourism pressures

The tourism minister said the hike is "unlikely to have a significant impact on visitor numbers".

September 03, 2024, 02:31 PM

S'pore girl, 15, allegedly beaten up by schoolmates after sharing video of student vaping in school toilet

She ended up with bruises on her head and face.

September 03, 2024, 01:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.