Max Maeder, 17, wins Austrian leg of KiteFoil World Series following Olympic bronze medal

Ruth Chai | September 09, 2024, 10:28 AM

Singapore's bronze Olympic medallist Max Maeder has returned to the top of the leaderboards after winning the Austrian leg of the IKA KiteFoil World Series on Sunday (Sep. 8).

This is both his first race and victory since the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He previously won 11 out of 12 races at Lake Traunsee, and only needed one more race win in the medal series to take the title.

Germany's Florian Gruber, who is also Maeder's training partner, took silver.

France's Benoit Domez completed the podium by taking bronze.

Olympic gold medallist Austraian Valentin Bontus also took part but did not make the final.

Bronze medal win

On Singapore’s 59th birthday, kite foiler Maeder clinched the bronze medal in the men’s kite at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It ended Singapore's eight-year wait for another Olympic medal since swimmer Joseph Schooling won gold in 2016.

His win brings up Singapore’s total Olympic medal tally to six.

Maeder is Singapore's youngest Olympic medallist to date.

