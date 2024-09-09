Back

Maroon 5 to perform in KL, M'sia on Feb. 12, 2025

No show in Singapore, apparently.

Belmont Lay | September 09, 2024, 02:28 PM

Events

Maroon 5 will be playing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2025.

Their last concert in Malaysia was in 2012 for their Overexposed Tour 2012.

The upcoming performance is slated to take place at the National Hockey Stadium on Feb. 12, 2025 at 8pm as part of their Maroon 5 Asia 2025 tour.

Asia tour

The tour includes stopovers in Manila (Jan. 29), Jakarta (Feb. 1), Bangkok (Feb. 3), Tokyo (Feb. 6, 8 and 9) and Kaohsiung (Feb. 14).

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar will apparently not stop by Singapore, where they last performed at the National Stadium in 2022.

That was also the year Maroon 5 last held a concert in the Philippines.

Ticket sales

Tickets are priced at RM398 (S$119) (Category 7) to RM1,128 (S$338) (early entry VIP).

Ticket prices exclude booking fee and transaction charges.

The early entry VIP package includes one RM688 (S$206) ticket, early entry into venue through a dedicated VIP entrance, a VIP Maroon 5 gift item, a VIP tour laminate and lanyard and early access to merchandise counter.

Pre-sale opens to Maroon 5 S.I.N. fan club members on Sep. 30 from 11am to 11:59pm.

The Mastercard pre-sale will from Oct. 1 at 11am to Oct. 3 at 11am.

Meanwhile the Live Nation pre-sale, where registration is needed, will be on Oct. 3 from 1pm to 11:59pm.

Top photo via Maroon 5

