Back

Manhunt ongoing in the US after 5 people injured in Kentucky shooting

The victims are reportedly in a stable condition.

Hannah Martens | September 08, 2024, 12:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A manhunt is underway after five people were injured in a shooting in the U.S. state of Kentucky.

An active shooter situation occurred near Interstate 75 in a rural area of Laurel County, Kentucky, on Sep. 8, at around 7am Singapore time, leading to the closure of the road.

According to a Facebook post by Laurel County Sheriff's Office, numerous persons were shot.

It is unclear if there were one or more shooters involved.

CNN reported that five victims were injured in the shooting, and they are in stable condition.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office identified a Person of Interest as Joseph A Couch, a 32-year-old white male.

The post warned the public that Couch is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

State Trooper Scottie Pennington shared on Facebook that the suspect, "has not been caught at this time. We are urging people to stay inside."

The interstate was reopened at around 9am Singapore time, but the search for the suspect continues.

The mayor of London, a city in Kentucky nine miles from where the shooting occurred, said in a video posted on Facebook that the authorities were searching for the suspect or suspects in "rugged terrain and a lot of tree lines", which may hamper their efforts.

The mayor urged everyone in the city limits to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

"If you're home, keep your doors locked. I'm not asking everybody to panic. There is no immediate danger here in the city but again, while these guys or this person is on the loose, we are asking everybody to be safe."

The Kentucky shooting incident comes after a school shooting in the U.S. state of Georgia left four people dead and nine injured on Sep. 5, 2024.

Top photos via Google Maps & Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Emirates will soon terminate flights between Singapore & Melbourne

It will continue to offer direct flights between Singapore and Melbourne through codesharing partner Qantas.

September 08, 2024, 11:44 AM

Chinese & Japanese gardens in Jurong reopen after 5 years, help S'poreans save on flight tickets

First look.

September 08, 2024, 10:22 AM

14 arrested for allegedly providing unlicensed foreign currency services at MBS casino

They allegedly provided unlicensed services which include foreign currency exchanges, remittances and buying or selling of casino chips to casino patrons.

September 07, 2024, 08:41 PM

M'sian police searching for man seen riding skateboard on Penang mountain road

Dangerous.

September 07, 2024, 08:33 PM

Students can opt to convert MOE School Smart Cards to SimplyGo from Sep. 7

Convenient.

September 07, 2024, 05:52 PM

'Hell has frozen over': US ex-VP Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, not Donald Trump

"Darth Vader" has spoken up.

September 07, 2024, 05:36 PM

M'sian man, 25, works as cleaner in S'pore for S$2,400 a month to save for wedding

Respect.

September 07, 2024, 05:09 PM

Man, 41, arrested for alleged murder of woman, 48, at Maxwell Food Centre

The man will be charged with murder on Sep. 8.

September 07, 2024, 04:06 PM

Kitten found in Johor Zoo's tiger enclosure, rescued alive by zookeeper

A close shave.

September 07, 2024, 03:43 PM

Changi Airport Terminal 5 to begin construction in 1st half of 2025: PM Wong

Terminal 5 will support more connectivity, transform the passenger experience, and create more jobs, PM Wong said.

September 07, 2024, 02:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.