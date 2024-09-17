Man in Yishun waves & throws stick at birds in trees to chase them away on daily basis, resident claims

A man was seen using a stick to try to chase birds away from the trees at a car park in Yishun.

According to a Mothership reader, who shared videos of the antics, she had noticed the man engaging in such behaviour on a daily basis since Sep. 9.

The car park is located near Block 805 Yishun Ring Road.

Man waved and threw stick at birds

Videos shot from the home of the reader showed the man walking up and down the car park, while waving his stick at birds in a tree.

At one point, he was also seen throwing a stick at one of the trees, which caused a bird to fly away.

Apart from these actions, the man also stomped his feet on the ground to scare the birds, the reader claimed.

The reader added that the man does this about five to 10 minutes per day and said he had also been seen by the estate's cleaners on at least one occasion, on Sep. 12.

She has written to the authorities about the matter but has not yet received a reply.

She also does not know if other members of the public have tried to stop the man.

She has not approached the man as she is worried for her own and her children's safety, she said.

Under the Animals and Birds (Amendment) Act 2014, anyone who is found guilty of cruelty to animals, including the abandonment of any animal, can be imprisoned for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both.

Media courtesy of Mothership reader