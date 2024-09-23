Man uses body to stop car from driving off after alleged hit-&-run at Yew Tee junction

A driver in Singapore literally took matters into his own hands when he tried to stop a moving car with his own hands.

Dressed in an orange polo, he was seen braving the flow of traffic at a junction along Choa Chu Kang Drive while doing this:

He later claimed that he was preventing the car from escaping after an alleged hit-and-run.

The incident took place on Sep. 19.

It was captured on video and subsequently uploaded onto TikTok.

Man vs car

The man was seen standing in front of the car, one hand outstretched as if to say, "Stop."

As the light turned green, the car moved anyway.

This resulted in the man lunging forward and placing both his hands on the hood of the car in a bid to stop the moving vehicle.

Making his displeasure more pronounced, he made a fist with one hand and pointed at the driver with the other.

Both the man and the driver were then seen whipping out their phones, presumably to film each other.

"He bang my car"

"Eh bro, just take photo then report only, no need do this," a passerby called out to the man.

In response, the man turned to the passerby and said: "He bang (sic) my car, you know."

The car took the opportunity to drive off.

It seemed that the man had taken the passerby's advice, however, as the police confirmed with Mothership that a report had indeed been lodged.

The police said they are looking into the incident.

Top images via singaporenews65/TikTok