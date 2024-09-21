Man, 34, allegedly touches woman’s butt twice in Jurong West, runs & changes clothes, gets arrested in 2 hours

A 34-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Sep. 2 after allegedly touching a woman's buttock twice on the ground floor of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) in Jurong West Avenue 1.

According to a press release by the police, he had allegedly molested a 27-year-old woman and fled the scene.

He also changed his attire in a bid to avoid detection.

Jurong Police Division officers arrested him two hours after tracking him down using CCTV and police cameras.

Not pleading guilty

Muhammad Hafiz Bin Salim was charged in court on Sep. 19 with two counts of outrage of modesty.

Court records show he also faces a dishonest misappropriation of property charge, but details were not revealed.

According to charge sheets, Hafiz allegedly touched the woman's buttock twice at about 7:37 pm and 7:39pm.

Hafiz indicated during the hearing that he's not pleading guilty, court records reveal.

Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty faces a jail term of up to 3 years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

