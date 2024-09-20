S'porean man, 67, repeatedly steals woman's underwear & sends her photos of him wearing them, gets 9 weeks jail

A man in Singapore wrote a letter to a woman he did not personally know, and asked if she was always aroused and thinking about copulating.

Tham Weng Kee, 67, then left the letter on a clothes rack at the corridor of a block of flats on Feb. 8, 2024.

This was after he took an unknown number of pieces of a woman's underwear from there in 2023.

Besides admitting to taking the woman's undergarments in his letter, the Singaporean man also "made various lewd remarks" regarding the victim's private parts and chest area.

He even claimed to have pleasured himself while wearing her undergarments and asked the woman whether she was a virgin.

Tham concluded his letter by informing the woman that he would "show her pictures of him wearing the underwear".

Sent obscene letters, photos

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Tham managed to snatch the female victim's underwear because she had a habit of drying her household's laundry on the clothes rack.

When he took an unknown number of pieces of them sometime in 2023, the victim "did not think anything of it".

However, it appeared that attaching his obscene letter to the clothes rack was not enough for Tham.

Sometime on Feb. 12, he left another obscene letter for the victim, where he claimed he had been "wearing the victim's underwear to work" and pleasured himself with it.

He also asked her to continue leaving her underwear outside for him.

He also followed through with his words in his earlier letter by leaving two photographs of himself wearing the victim's underwear alongside the letter.

Tham's genitals were visible in those photos.

Victim felt disgusted

Nine days later on Feb. 21, Tham once again left three photographs of himself wearing the victim's underwear.

Although the victim felt disgusted upon receiving Tham's letters and photographs, she did not lodge a police report as advised by her employer because "she felt shy and embarrassed".

It was only after Tham repeatedly stole more of her underwear that she finally agreed to make a police report on Feb. 23.

Tham arrested on Mar. 5

Tham was arrested on Mar. 5 and remanded till Mar. 28.

He was sentenced to a nine-week jail term on Sep. 18 after pleading guilty to two charges of insulting a person's modesty and distributing an obscene picture, reported Today.

Another seven charges were taken into consideration for Tham's sentencing, which included six charges of theft and one additional charge of distributing an obscene picture.

Tham apologised for his actions

During court proceedings, Tham addressed the court and apologised for his actions, according to Today.

He added that he had "brought shame to the victim and his family" and expressed his remorse for his wrongdoings.

Tham's lawyer also shared that he had attended 19 counselling sessions that addressed "triggers that forced him to do what he did" since his arrest.

For each count of insulting a person's modesty, Tham could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

Similarly, for every count of distributing an obscene picture, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

