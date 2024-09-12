Man, 35, who stopped to help fallen rider on SLE but got hit by car & killed, a new father at that time

While driving home with his wife and six-month-old baby on Jul. 28, a man witnessed a traffic accident and decided to stop and help.

He got out of his car while his wife stayed behind, tending to their baby.

Unbeknownst to his wife, he was hit by another car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She only found out the devastating news after a policeman approached her car to get information.

She was seen crying in grief as she saw the white sheet covering her husband.

More than a month after the accident, the family of Muhamad Sabri Bin Rusman is still mourning from their loss, and is seeking information on the accident from witnesses.

Police investigating

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, a motorcycle and a male car driver along SLE towards BKE on Jul. 28, 2024, at about 2am.

A 35-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic and a 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing and a 32-year-old male car driver is assisting with the investigation.

A Good Samaritan

Speaking to Mothership, Sabri's sister, Teti Rusydiah, described her brother as a respectful and helpful person.

On that fateful night, she said he was simply being his usual self and wanted to help after witnessing an accident between a motorcycle and a car along the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

His wife added: "Since before we got married, he will always stop to assist road accidents. So on that night, I thought it was just another night. I know that his intentions were to help."

While Sabri got out of the car to help, his wife could not see him from where she was sitting.

She then heard a "loud bang" and tried to find Sabri but could not locate him.

Later, someone approached her car asking for their identity cards and told her to wait.

By then, she saw a white sheet covering a body on the ground and grew anxious.

However, she was told to wait until a police officer approached her.

Later, the officer held her son while she was asked to verify if the body was indeed her husband's.

Upon realising it was Sabri, she cried out in grief.

What happened according to another driver

Shin Min Daily News previously reported on Jul. 29 that a motorcyclist had struck the rear door of a car and fell to the ground.

The driver, surnamed Zhang, immediately stopped to help the motorcyclist.

He told the Chinese media that another driver, now identified as Sabri, had also stopped to provide assistance.

"The situation was quite hectic at the time," Zhang recalled.

"Another motorcyclist helped me move the injured rider to the shoulder of the road. Unexpectedly, about three minutes later, I heard a loud sound and realised that the male driver who had just gotten out of his car was hit by another black car and had fallen on the rightmost lane."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that a person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic at a road traffic accident along SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before Lentor Avenue exit on Jul. 28.

Zhang noted that there was a woman in the deceased's vehicle, who cried in grief when she later identifed the body.

Remembered as hero

Sabri is remembered as a "hero" by those who knew him.

Teti shared that the family is going through a "difficult period" and taking time to grieve.

She was recently informed by the investigating officer that the available camera footage within the vicinity did not capture the entire incident.

The family is now appealing to the public for any information about the accident to come forward and contact them.

"No matter what the outcome of the investigation will be, in our eyes, he's forever a hero and that'll be the story that we'll tell his baby boy when he grows up," she said.

Top photos from Teti Rusydiah