M'sian police searching for man seen riding skateboard on Penang mountain road

Malaysian police are searching for a man who was seen riding a skateboard on a mountain road in Penang.

A video capturing the man's antics was posted on social media and quickly circulated.

In the video, the man could be seen seemingly lying flat on the skateboard as he slid along Jalan Tun Sardon road in Penang.

At one point, the man who was wearing a white shirt and helmet sat on his skateboard and spread his hands, seemingly enjoying the ride.

The man seemed unfazed despite being surrounded by vehicles on the road. A car behind the man could be seen maintaining a certain distance from the individual.

Investigation ongoing

Balik Pulau police chief Kamarul Rizal Jenal in a statement released on Saturday (Sep. 7) and reported by The Star said that the police are currently looking for the individual in the video.

The incident is currently being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Traffic Control Rules (Prohibition on the Use of Micromobility Vehicles) Act 2021.

"The video shows an individual skateboarding on the road. This can endanger their safety and that of other road users," Kamarul said.

He said that the police is taking the issue seriously due to the potential danger the action could have posed.

