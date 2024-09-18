Man accused of molesting women by grinding their buttocks cries during bail request

A man accused of molesting multiple women by grinding against their buttocks, allegedly committed the same offence while out on bail.

During another bail request on Sep. 18, Egyptian national Sameh Mohamed Kamal Farq, 44, thanked his wife for her support before crying and expressing his remorse, reported CNA.

He currently faces two charges of outraging the modesty of a 29-year-old woman at the McDonald's outlet at Gardens by the Bay on May 12, and a 23-year-old woman near Marina Bay Sands on Aug. 9.

While out on bail, Sameh allegedly reoffended and was later remanded in August.

He is likely to face further charges.

Expressed remorse

Sameh conducted his own bail review application as his counsel had earlier applied to be discharged that day.

Appearing in court via video link from his place of remand, Sameh started by thanking his wife.

He said she has been supporting him and "feels" his remorse.

Adding that this was his first time committing such acts in Singapore, Sameh expressed his intention to plead guilty.

"I will be honest with you ... to plead guilty. Yes I admit. The two charges - I am man enough to say, I do have very little touch. The other one I am ready to plead guilty. I will not waste the court's precious time. I am not a man to play around with the court. I can't cheat the court."

He then reportedly cried while saying he felt remorseful "every day".

However, the judge stopped him to remind him that the court session was for his bail review application, and not a time for pleading guilty.

"I can understand if you feel remorse. I think you have to understand one thing - this is a bail review application. The question is whether bail should be re-offered. You can plead guilty and feel remorseful, that's another issue altogether."

Bail request rejected

Sameh went on to explain that his mother had suffered a heart attack and is currently in the intensive care unit.

Although he insisted that he was "not dangerous", "follows protocol" and "never misses bail time", the judge rejected Sameh's request for bail.

The judge said there was "an element of danger to the public", and noted how he reoffended whilst on court bail.

Despite the decision having been made, Sameh reportedly attempted to ask for bail again.

"I will not grant you bail," was the judge's response.

Sameh's pre-trial conference is scheduled for October.

Top photo from Canva