Woodlands man, 27, puts up posters to look for 'someone to BTO with', receives replies from 7 women

If you live around Woodlands MRT station, you might have spotted a mobile phone-sized poster this week which read:

"Hi, I'm looking for someone to BTO with me. [If you are an] easy-going and friendly woman aged between 21 and 35, message Don [at mobile number]. Let's work together 😃☕️"

A Mothership reader also saw one such poster at VivoCity in HarbourFront at around 1:40pm on Sep. 6.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the mastermind behind the poster is a 27-year-old man, surnamed Huang (transliteration).

He is a resident of Woodlands and is currently working as a store manager at a local apparel shop, reported Shin Min.

Why put up posters?

Huang told Shin Min that he printed a total of 18 such posters and pasted them randomly on walls and pillars of malls with high footfall around Woodlands MRT station on Sep. 1.

He decided to do so because he wanted to find a girlfriend as soon as possible so that they can apply for the new Built-To-Order (BTO) flats in Woodlands, which he is "very interested in", in October 2024.

According to Huang, even though he is now at a suitable age for marriage, he "did not have much luck" finding his significant other after his last relationship ended two years ago.

While he had tried to meet people on- and offline, Huang shared that he "did not meet anyone he liked on dating apps" and that all his female friends and colleagues were already in a relationship.

"It has been really difficult to find a girlfriend in Singapore. Dating apps are also very expensive as many of them require you to purchase a subscription," lamented Huang.

When asked what he is looking for in his future girlfriend, Huang said appearances do not matter to him:

"The most important thing is her character and personality. It would be great if she knows how to do house chores like me and even better if she knows how to cook."

Received replies from seven women

Huang's poster seemed to have worked, as seven women had texted or called him expressing their interest in getting to know him since Sep. 4, reported Shin Min.

"One of them thought my poster was interesting, and I asked her about her plans for the future. We chatted for a bit before she told me she needed to hang up. However, another lady invited me to meet up and have a meal together this week," he shared.

However, Huang said he would also exercise caution towards the people who replied to him, as he was concerned that some of them might try to scam or play a prank on him.

He also added that he would not be posting posters in public again in the future as his friend reminded him that doing so might violate the law.

Shin Min reported that most of the posters put up by Huang have been removed as of Sep. 6.

Top image via Mothership reader