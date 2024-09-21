Back

M'sian man, 29, killed in Woodlands accident, took colleague's car home as he had to work overtime

He usually rides from Malaysia on a motorcycle with his wife.

Khine Zin Htet | September 21, 2024, 05:50 PM

The identity of the man who had died in a traffic accident at the intersection of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7 on Sep. 21 was reported as 29-year-old Malaysian Zhang Guosheng (transliteration).

According to Shin Min Daily News, Zhang, a factory worker, usually rides a motorcycle with his wife.

However, on the day of the accident, he decided to hitch a ride in his colleague's car as they both planned to work overtime.

They met with an accident while on the way to fetch their wives from Woodlands MRT station.

Working overtime

According to Shin Min, Zhang, who comes from Ipoh, works for a curtain installation company in Sembawang.

Zhang's colleague's wife, Zheng, told Shin Min that she usually takes the bus to work with her husband, while Zhang and his wife usually ride on a motorcycle.

However, on the day of the accident, Zheng's husband decided to drive them as both he and Zhang had to work overtime.

Zheng and Zhang's wife then decided to have dinner together and shop while waiting for their husbands to end work.

The accident happened while their husbands were on the way to fetch them at Woodlands MRT station.

Zheng said she and Zhang's wife rushed down to the accident site only to find Zhang on the ground and covered with a white cloth.

"I heard that the impact force threw him out of the car," Zheng told Shin Min.

Driver had his head down

A Shin Min reporter tried to interview the car driver, who was standing aside and visibly shaken, but was stopped by the traffic police.

The reporter saw him eventually taken away by the police.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

The reporter also saw that a Malaysian-registered white car had its rear badly damaged and its left door smashed.

The BMW was spotted on a nearby lawn with its airbag deployed.

Both drivers of the vehicles did not have serious injuries, according to Shin Min.

In a previous response to Mothership's queries, the police said a 33-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

