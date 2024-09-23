Back

M’sian man, 29, killed in Woodlands car accident leaves behind daughter less than a year old

He and his wife travelled to Singapore for work every day while their parents cared for their daughter.

Ruth Chai | September 23, 2024, 03:23 PM

The Malaysian man who died in a Woodlands car accident in the wee hours of Sep. 20 left behind a wife and daughter who was less than a year old.

Zhang Guosheng (transliterated from Chinese), 29, was a factory worker from Ipoh, Malaysia. He worked in a curtain installation factory in Sembawang with his wife.

On the night of the accident, he decided to hitch a ride in his colleague's car as they were both working overtime.

Their car collided with a BMW at the intersection of Woodlands Avenue 10 and Woodlands Avenue 7.

Zhang was purportedly thrown out of the car due to the impact force.

His colleague, a 33-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

Wife sobbed bitterly at the funeral

Relatives at the mortuary told Shin Min Daily News that Zhang had an easygoing and cheerful personality.

His cousin said that Zhang loved to joke with friends and was a "generous" person.

He got married more than a year ago and just welcomed a daughter less than a year ago.

Zhang and his wife travel to and from Singapore and Malaysia daily to work while their parents take care of their daughter.

Zhang's body will be transported back to Ipoh for funeral proceedings.

His body will then be cremated, and Zhang's wife will take his ashes to Johor, where she is from.

"She hopes that [Zhang] can continue to be by her side. It will be more convenient for her and their child to visit [him]," Zhang's cousin said.

He added that both families would pitch in to help care for their child.

Zhang's body arrived at the wake on Saturday (Sep. 21).

Zhang's wife was seen crying bitterly.

Driver blames himself for Zhang's death

Zhang's colleague blamed himself for the incident.

Shin Min reported that he rushed to attend the funeral after being released on bail.

His wife, surnamed Zheng, also attended the funeral and stayed by Zhang's wife's side.

She had also accompanied the wife to the accident site and the morgue.

Wife was only a few km away when man died

On the day of the accident, Zheng and Zhang's wife then decided to have dinner together and shop while waiting for their husbands to end work.

The accident happened while their husbands were on the way to fetch them at Woodlands MRT station.

According to Shin Min, they were merely three kilometres away when the accident happened.

By the time Zhang's wife rushed down to the scene, Zhang was already covered with white cloth and presumed dead.

Top photo via Shin Min 

